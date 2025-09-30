Jay Kelly OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This George Clooney Starrer Movie

Written and directed by Noah Baumbach, Jay Kelly is a comedy-drama movie that stars George Clooney in the lead role. The plot revolves around a popular movie actor named Jay Kelly, going through an identity crisis, embarks on a journey with his manager and publicist, only to discover himself yet again. This film explores the themes of self-discovery, family, relationships, and regrets. The sequences are both light-hearted and emotional to watch. The movie is set to hit the theatres and digital screens soon.

When and Where to Watch Jay Kelly

This movie will release on December 5, 2025, only on Netflix. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Jay Kelly

This movie follows a popular yet crisis-stricken actor named Jay Kelly (played by George Clooney), who feels of has lost the connection with his work and personal life. Only then, he decide to embark on a journey to Europe, where he asks his manager, Ron (played by Adam Sandler), and publicist, Liz (portrayed by Laura Dern), to accompany him. As the three begin their journey, Jay will have to confront his past and deal with his strained relationship with his daughters.

Cast and Crew of Jay Kelly

This movie has been written and directed by Noah Baumbach and Emily Mortimer. The movie stars the talent George Clooney, Adam Sandler, Billy Crudup, Patrick Wilson, Laura Dern, and more. The music composition has been delivered by Nicholas Britell, while the cinematographer is Linus Sandgren.

Reception of Jay Kelly

Jay Kelly premiered on Aug 28th, 2025, at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival. Now, the movie is set to hit the theatres on Nov 14th, 2025, and digital screens on December 5th, 2025. The IMDb rating of the movie is 5.9/10.