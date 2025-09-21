Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira is a 2025 Indian Malayalam romantic comedy film that features absurd humour and some sentiment. The story follows a groom whose life is spinning out of control after he fails to fulfil the bizarre request made by his bride, resulting in heartbreak, and then runs into fresh problems as the past and present come crashing together. Helmed by Althaf Salim, who is returning after 8 years, the film stands out for its gutsy, surreal touches, but it fell flat at the box office despite being a festive Onam release.

When and Where to Watch

The movie will be available for streaming on Netflix from September 26, 2025, after its theatrical run.

Trailer and plot

The trailer promises a life of whimsy and reverie, including shots of a white-horse chase and snippets of surreal romance, establishing the atmosphere for what appears to be yet another madcap love story. The narrative concerns the aftermath of a ruined wedding, a subsequent new relationship one year down the line and the emotional offloadings that occur when an ex-fiancée returns. This film is loaded with lots of drama, comedy and fantasy-related scenes, which will keep viewers connected. It is sweet and funny with sentiments and silly for its ongoing experience.

Cast and crew

The film is directed and written by Althaf Salim and produced by Ashiq Usman. Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira has the cast playing lead stars Fahadh Faasil and Kalyani Priyadarshan. The other cast includes Lal, Revathi Pillai, Suresh Krishna, Vinay Forrt and others.

Reception

The movie's unique backdrop and offbeat humour have been welcomed by fans. The film received generally mixed to positive reviews from critics and audiences, and it has a 7.1 out of 10 on IMDb.