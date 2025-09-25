Technology News
Better Half Chi Love Story Now Available for Rent on Prime Video: Know Everything About This Marathi Comedy Film

Better Half Chi Love Story is a marathi comedy movie that revolves around a man who gets possessed with his wife’s spirit, where his life turns chaotic.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 September 2025 20:54 IST


Photo Credit: IMDb

Till death… and after! Better Half Chi Love Story

  • Better Half Chi Love Story is a Marathi Comedy Movie
  • It stars Subodh Bhave and Rinku Rajguru in the lead roles
  • Now available to rent on Prime Video
Written and directed by Sanjay Amar, Better Half Chi Love Story is a Marathi comedy movie that has finally made it to the digital screens. This movie is a light-hearted comedy that revolves around a man named Ajay, whose wife dies accidentally during a conflict. Feeling freedom post her demise, things take a twist when his body gets possessed with his wife's spirit. The movie will explore horror, comedy, and romance perfectly put together to keep the audience entertained throughout.

When and Where to Watch Better Half Chi Love Story

This Marathi comedy classic is now available for Rent only on Amazon Prime Video. To purchase the movie on rent, the viewers must have an active subscription.

Official Trailer and Plot of Better Half Chi Love Story

This movie revolves around Ajay Patil (played by Subodh Bhave), whose wife Sonia Patil (played by Rinku Rajguru), dies accidentally after a conflict due to her suspicious behavior. His life, however, becomes even more complicated when his body is possessed by his wife's spirit. Ajay also explores his love interest with his boss named Mona, but his wife's spirit does not leave him in peace. This movie explores his chaos with laughter.

Cast and Crew of Better Half Chi Love Story

This movie has been written and directed by Sanjay Amar, and it stars Subodh Bhave and Rinku Rajguru in the lead roles. They have been supported by Prarthana Behere, Ganesh Yadav, Akshaya Shetty, and more. The music composition has been delivered by Sajan Patel and Ameya Nare.

Reception of Better Half Chi Love Story

The movie was theatrically released on Aug 22nd, 2025, where it received an average response. The IMDb rating of the movie is 6.6/10.

 

Further reading: OTT, Marathi, comedy, AmazonPrimeVideo, Rent
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
