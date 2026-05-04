Love Insurance Kompany is all set to arrive on the OTT platform. Pradeep Ranganathan is playing the lead role in it. It is a story of a young man who travels to the future because he is in search of true love. He gets a company that takes care of serious relationships in a very unconventional manner. The story navigates out of the box love story with a different concept which has heartbreak and finding one another again. Let's get to know about its cast and crew, when and where to watch, trailer and plot and reception.

When and Where to Watch

Love Insurance Kompany will stream on May 6, 2026 on Amazon Prime Videos. It was released on April 10, 2026. It is available in many languages including Hindi.

Trailer and Plot

Love Insurance Kompany is a story that starts with a boy named Vaibhav Vasudeva who is in search of love and believes in old school love. He works in a company named LIK which has an app. The movie is set in 2040 and Vaibhav works there. If the couple is declared a true match then there love is insured. Vaibhav doesn't believe on the control of technology in case of love. He fell in love with Dheema who trusts LIK app. When they grow older, the problems started because the app said they are not a perfect match.

Cast and Crew

Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty are in the lead roles. Seeman, Anirudh Ravichander, S.J. Suryaa, Yogi Babu and Anandraj have also played important roles.

Reception

Love Insurance Kompany has an IMDb rating of 6.9 out of 10. It is a romantic tale so it has already created a lot of buzz on social media.