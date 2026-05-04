One of the biggest ever Nationwide tours by the IMP. LIVE TOUR 2026 "MAGenter" has finally concluded, and it is now available to stream on digital screens. This tour commenced in January 2026 and was held across the major Japanese cities. The prime performers of the group included Taiga Sato, Takuya Kageyama, Shunsuke Motoi, Minato Suzuki, Mizuki Matsui, Taiga Yokohara, and Arata Sato. The tour went throughout February and covered major arenas in the cities, and featured trainees from the wink first.

When and Where to Watch IMP. LIVE TOUR 2026 "MAGenter"

The tour is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The viewers with an active subscription will be able to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of IMP. LIVE TOUR 2026 "MAGenter"

The IMP. LIVE TOUR 2026 "MAGenter" is a 7-member group tour that commenced in January and ran throughout Japan. This tour centres around high-energy performances and exceptional choreography. Likewise, the theme of the tour revolved around the MAGenter, which further enhanced the concept of delivering powerful performances and embracing the confidence of the superfans. Some of the major venues included Yokohama Arena and Glion Arena Kobe. The major highlights, however, of the entire tour were the arena-packed performances and artistic growth.

Cast and Crew of IMP. LIVE TOUR 2026 "MAGenter"

This is a 7-member group that includes Taiga Sato, Takuya Kageyama, Shunsuke Motoi, Minato Suzuki, Mizuki Matsui, Taiga Yokohara, and Arata Sato. The creative direction and choreography have been done by SWAY Co. Ltd., while the supporting cast includes Wink First Trainee.

Reception of IMP. LIVE TOUR 2026 “MAGenter”

The tour has recently been released on Amazon Prime Video; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.

