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Vadam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

A gripping rural drama about loyalty, rivalry, and a man’s bond with his bull.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff, Edited by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 May 2026 17:10 IST
Vadam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
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Highlights
  • Emotional story of man and bull in rural Tamil backdrop
  • Rivalry and romance add depth to the narrative
  • Now streaming on Prime Video with mixed revie
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Vadam is a Tamil film of 2026 which is focused on Vada Manju Virattu. The story features Vetrivel who has brought up a bull named Pandimuni. He did this to compete against a rival's beast. The movie has been directed by Kenthiran Muniasami. The plot is centered on pride, deep emotions and loyalty with an animal. Vetri saves this one- eyed calf who was going to be slaughtered. He trains the bull for bull-taming sport. Let's read further information about the movie which involves cast and crew, trailer and plot and reception.

When and Where to Watch

Vadam is streaming on Prime Video now. Viewers who want to watch the movie need to have subscribed for the OTT.

Trailer and Plot

Vadam is based on a story of a man and calf. Vetrivel saved the calf from being slaughtered and prepared it for bull-taming sport. He enters into a conflict with Rathnavel who is a local strongman. He later faces humiliation when Pandimuni defeats his bull. Eventually, there comes a romantic angle between Vetrivel and Devaki who is associated with the family of his enemy. The story gets more intensified when Rathnavel gets to know about it. They end up having a rivalry and further Vetrivel begins to sort things out with him. 

Cast and Crew

Vital has played the role of Vetrivel  and Rathnavel has been played by Natty. The role of Devaki has been played by Sanashka Sri. D. Imaam has given music in the movie. 

Reception

Vadam has an IMDb rating of 5.1 out of 10. It has been loved by the viewers who share a good bond with animals. 
 

Comments

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Further reading: Vadam, Prime Video, Imdb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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