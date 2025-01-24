Technology News
English Edition

Love Under Construction OTT Release: Neeraj Madhav, Gouri G Kishan, Aju Varghese Lead Romantic Comedy

Love Under Construction, starring Neeraj Madhav, Gouri G Kishan, and Aju Varghese, arrives on Disney+ Hotstar soon.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 January 2025 16:23 IST
Love Under Construction OTT Release: Neeraj Madhav, Gouri G Kishan, Aju Varghese Lead Romantic Comedy

Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

Love Under Construction will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

Highlights
  • Love Under Construction stars Neeraj Madhav, Gouri G Kishan
  • The romantic comedy series will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar
  • Directed by Vishnu G. Raghav, it’s set to premiere in Valentine’s week
Advertisement

A Malayalam romantic comedy series, Love Under Construction, starring Neeraj Madhav, Gouri G Kishan, and Aju Varghese, is set to debut soon on Disney+ Hotstar. The series revolves around the challenges of building a house and is anticipated to be released around Valentine's week. Directed by Vishnu G. Raghav and produced by M Renjith, the show is said to explore humorous and heartwarming elements while tackling relatable themes.

When and Where to Watch Love Under Construction

The series will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar, offering a multilingual experience with availability in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi. An exact release date has not been confirmed yet, but reports suggest it will align with the Valentine's week celebrations. Viewers are eagerly waiting for the official announcement.

Official Trailer and Plot of Love Under Construction

The trailer for Love Under Construction has not yet been unveiled. The plot is centred on a couple's journey through the trials and triumphs of building their dream home. With moments of humour, drama, and romance, the story captures the dynamics of relationships under unique circumstances. The series aims to deliver an engaging narrative that blends light-hearted comedy with emotional depth.

Cast and Crew of Love Under Construction

The series features Neeraj Madhav, known for his versatility, alongside Gouri G Kishan and Aju Varghese in prominent roles. Supporting performances come from Anand Manmadhan, Kiran Peethambaran, Saheer Mohammed, and others. The project is helmed by Vishnu G. Raghav, with cinematography by Ajay David Kachappilly and music composed by Govind Sundar. This marks Aju Varghese's third web series on Disney+ Hotstar.

Reception of Love Under Construction

The series is yet to be reviewed, but expectations are high following Disney+ Hotstar's recent success with Malayalam web content.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Love Under Construction, Neeraj Madhav, Gouri G Kishan, Aju Varghese, OTT Release, Malayalam Series, Romantic Comedy, Web Series
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Infinix Smart 9 HD India Launch Date Set for January 28; Design, Features, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
Perplexity Assistant for Android With Image Analysis and Web Search Introduced
Love Under Construction OTT Release: Neeraj Madhav, Gouri G Kishan, Aju Varghese Lead Romantic Comedy
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Teases Upcoming Smartphone With Transparent Design
  2. OTT Releases This Week: Hisaab Barabar, Sweet Dreams, and More
  3. Exclusive: iQOO Neo 10R to Feature 6,400mAh Battery, India Launch Confirmed
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge to Reportedly Launch Around April
  5. Qualcomm Confirms Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Supports Satellite Connectivity
  6. Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo Might Launch Thin Phones Like the Galaxy S25 Edge
  7. Samsung Galaxy A36, Galaxy A56 India Launch Timeline Tipped
  8. Android 16 Beta 1 Is Now Available for These Google Pixel Phones
  9. Airtel Introduces New Voice and SMS-Only Prepaid Plans After TRAI Mandate
  10. PS6 Could Launch in 2027 as Chip Design Said to Be Complete
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Price in India Temporarily Drops to Rs. 69,999 at Reliance Digital Stores
  2. Anthropic Introduces a Citations Feature to Make Claude’s Responses More Reliable
  3. Oppo Find N5 Leaked Live Images Suggest Thin Profile, Slimmer Camera Bump
  4. Newtopia OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Sivarapalli, Telugu Remake of Panchayat, Now Available on Prime Video
  6. The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Now Available for Rent on Prime Video
  7. The Mehta Boys OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. Love Under Construction OTT Release: Neeraj Madhav, Gouri G Kishan, Aju Varghese Lead Romantic Comedy
  9. Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU Benchmarks Reveal Up to 46 Percent Performance Improvement: Report
  10. Bill Nelson Retires as NASA Chief; Janet Petro Named Acting Administrator
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »