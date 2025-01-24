A Malayalam romantic comedy series, Love Under Construction, starring Neeraj Madhav, Gouri G Kishan, and Aju Varghese, is set to debut soon on Disney+ Hotstar. The series revolves around the challenges of building a house and is anticipated to be released around Valentine's week. Directed by Vishnu G. Raghav and produced by M Renjith, the show is said to explore humorous and heartwarming elements while tackling relatable themes.

When and Where to Watch Love Under Construction

The series will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar, offering a multilingual experience with availability in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi. An exact release date has not been confirmed yet, but reports suggest it will align with the Valentine's week celebrations. Viewers are eagerly waiting for the official announcement.

Official Trailer and Plot of Love Under Construction

The trailer for Love Under Construction has not yet been unveiled. The plot is centred on a couple's journey through the trials and triumphs of building their dream home. With moments of humour, drama, and romance, the story captures the dynamics of relationships under unique circumstances. The series aims to deliver an engaging narrative that blends light-hearted comedy with emotional depth.

Cast and Crew of Love Under Construction

The series features Neeraj Madhav, known for his versatility, alongside Gouri G Kishan and Aju Varghese in prominent roles. Supporting performances come from Anand Manmadhan, Kiran Peethambaran, Saheer Mohammed, and others. The project is helmed by Vishnu G. Raghav, with cinematography by Ajay David Kachappilly and music composed by Govind Sundar. This marks Aju Varghese's third web series on Disney+ Hotstar.

Reception of Love Under Construction

The series is yet to be reviewed, but expectations are high following Disney+ Hotstar's recent success with Malayalam web content.