Oppo Reno 14 5G series will soon make its entry into the Indian smartphone market, almost two months after its debut in China. The upcoming lineup is expected to comprise two models — the Oppo Reno 14 5G and the Reno 14 Pro 5G. The Oppo Reno 14 5G series launch date has been announced and the company has been teasing several details about the phones in the days leading up to their launch, including 50-megapixel main rear cameras and several AI-powered editing tools.

Ahead of its debut, here's everything we know about the Oppo Reno 14 5G series including its expected price in India, features, and specifications.

Oppo Reno 14 5G Series Launch Details

The Oppo Reno 14 5G series will be launched in India on July 3 at 12 pm IST. Viewers can watch the launch via a livestream on Oppo India's official social media handles and the YouTube channel. Alternatively, you can also catch a glimpse of the launch event through the video embedded below.

With two days remaining for its debut, we will keep you updated with our coverage of the Oppo Reno 14 5G series.

Official pricing of the Oppo Reno 14 5G series in India currently remains under wraps. Meanwhile, Oppo Reno 14 5G price in China starts at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 33,200) for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. Meanwhile, the 16GB + 256GB model is priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,600). Oppo also offers the handset in 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB configurations, priced at CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 36,800), CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 39,100), and CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 45,100), respectively.

Meanwhile, the price of Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G in China begins at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,500) for the 12GB + 256GB model. The 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations cost CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 45,100) and 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,400), respectively. The top-end 16GB + 1TB variant is priced at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 53,400).

Once launched, the phones are expected to be available for purchase through Amazon, Flipkart, and the Oppo India e-store.

Oppo Reno 14 5G Series Features and Specifications

Oppo has teased several details about the upcoming Reno 14 5G series via its social media handles. We also have an idea about the handset's design, camera, battery, and other specifications. Here's everything we know about the Oppo Reno 14 5G series based on official teasers, leaks, and rumours.

Design

The Chinese variant of the Oppo Reno 14 5G comes in three colour options — Mermaid, Pinellia Green, and Reef Black. Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G is offered in Calla Lily Purple, Mermaid, and Reef Black shades.

On the other hand, the global variants of the Oppo Reno 14 5G and Reno 14 Pro 5G come in Opal White and Luminous Green, and Opal White and Titanium Grey colourways, respectively.

Both phones are expected to sport a rear camera unit with vertically-stacked lenses, housed in a rectangular-shaped module. Select colour options of the Reno 14 5G and the Reno 14 5G feature a Gradient Aura Design with a back panel made using Iridescent Glow Process and a luminous halo around the camera module.

Meanwhile, the chassis is made of Aerospace-grade aluminum, as per the company.

The Oppo Reno 14 5G measures 7.42mm in thickness and weighs 18g. Meanwhile, the Reno 14 Pro 5G has a 7.48mm thickness and a weight of 201g.

Display

Oppo Reno 14 5G and Reno 14 Pro 5G China and global variants sport 6.59-inch and 6.83-inch flat OLED screens, respectively, with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 1.5K resolution, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The panels offer 1,200 nits global peak brightness and a 3,840Hz PWM dimming rate.

They are reinforced with Oppo's Crystal Shield Glass protection on top. The Oppo Reno 14 5G series offers Splash Touch and glove mode support for a more responsive experience.

Performance and Software

The Oppo Reno 14 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC, whereas a Dimensity 8450 chipset powers the Reno 14 Pro 5G. Both phones come with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. They ship with Android 15-based ColorOS 15.

The Oppo Reno 14 5G series is teased to offer several AI-backed features. The list includes features such as Voice Enhancer, AI Editor 2.0, AI Recompose, AI Perfect Shot, AI Style Transfer, and AI Livephoto 2.0, among others.

Cameras

In the camera department, the Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G is teased to sport a quad rear camera unit similar to the Chinese counterpart. It is confirmed to comprise a 50-megapixel OV50E 1.55-inch sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, a 50-megapixel OV50D sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter with 3.5x optical zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

Meanwhile, the standard Oppo Reno 14 5G is rumoured to pack a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor with OIS support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3.5x optical zoom.

Both handsets could feature a 50-megapixel front-facing camera with JN5 sensor for selfies and video calls.

Battery

The Chinese variant of the Oppo Reno 14 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. The Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G is backed by a slightly larger 6,200mAh battery which supports 50W AIRVOOC wireless fast charging as well.

For more details, stay tuned for our coverage of the Oppo Reno 14 5G series leading up to its launch in India on July 3.