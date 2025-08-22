Maa, a mythological horror thriller featuring Kajol, is now available for streaming. Directed by Vishal Furia, the movie delves into the life of Ambika, a mother traveling with her daughter who confronts demonic curses and village superstitions. The movie is a spinoff of the 2024 film Shaitaan, which is set in the same universe. The movie was theatrically released on June 27, 2025, and received mixed reviews from critics. However, many praised Kajol's performance in the film.

When and Where to Watch

Maa is now available to stream on the popular OTT platform, Netflix. The company has officially confirmed this news on its X handle. Customers can watch the full movie with an active subscription.

Trailer and Plot

The movie is about Ambika, who travels with her daughter to her deceased husband's ancestral village, where they encounter evil rituals and a curse. The story peaks when Ambika invokes the strength of the goddess Kali to save her child and defeat the evil threatening the village.

Cast and Crew

It has Kajol in the title role as Ambika. The supporting cast is of Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Kherin Sharma, Jitin Gulati, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Gopal Singh. Helmed by Vishal Furia, Maa is bankrolled by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, and Kumar Mangat Pathak. It is written by Saiwyn Quadras, edited by Sandeep Francis and music composed by Harsh Upadhyay, Rocky Khanna, and Shiv Malhotra.

Reception

Maa has an IMDb rating of 6.5/10.