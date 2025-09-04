Big Boss Telugu 9 is all set to release on September 9. The show has again finalised Nagarjuna as the host. It is all set to bring the new house format. The controversial show is back again, and fans are super excited and expect drama, entertainment, and twists as a mix of celebrities and commoners compete. This season, the show follows a new format, with two houses instead of one, doubling the whole game. Here is everything you need to know about the Big Boss Telugu 9 format.

Big Boss Telugu 9 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch

Big Boss Telugu 9 is all set to premiere on JioHotstar and Star Maa, starting September 7, at 7 pm.

Big Boss Telugu 9 OTT Release: Contestants

The contestants of Big Boss Telugu 9 comprise Emmanuel, Suman Shetty, Thanuja, Puttaswamy, Ramu Rathod, Srashti Verma, Alekhya Harika, Ramya Moksha, Bharani Shankar, Flora Saini, Sanjjanaa Galrani, Harshit Reddy, and Zubeda Sultana.

Big Boss Telugu 9 OTT Release: Plot

The wait for Big Boss Telugu Season 9 is finally over, known for its controversial and wildly popular reality show. Hosted by the charismatic Nagarjuna, the show is popular for its unpredictable twists, fiery confrontations, emotional breakdowns, and never-ending entertainment. This year, the show follows the theme of Agnipariksha, in which the contestant will face intense challenges inside the Big Boss' house.

