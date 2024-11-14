Technology News
English Edition

Maa Nanna Superhero OTT Release Date: Sudheer Babu's Emotional Family Drama to Stream on ZEE5

Sudheer Babu’s Maa Nanna Superhero makes its digital debut on ZEE5 on November 15.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 November 2024 23:25 IST
Maa Nanna Superhero OTT Release Date: Sudheer Babu's Emotional Family Drama to Stream on ZEE5

Photo Credit: YouTube/ UV Creations

'Maa Nanna Superhero', starring Sudheer Babu, will premiere on ZEE5 on November 15, 2024.

Highlights
  • Maa Nanna Superhero premieres on ZEE5 on November 15, 2024.
  • Sudheer Babu leads an emotional journey in Maa Nanna Superhero.
  • Movie features strong performances and a heartfelt family story.
Advertisement

The family drama Maa Nanna Superhero, starring Sudheer Babu in the lead role, is set to make its debut on the OTT platform ZEE5. Originally released in theatres on October 11, 2024, this film tells the heartfelt story of Johnny, a young man caught between his adoptive and biological fathers. Directed by Abhilash Reddy Kankara, the film has gained attention for its emotional storyline and strong performances. The digital premiere on ZEE5 is scheduled for November 15, 2024, opening up a new opportunity for viewers to experience this family-centered narrative.

When and Where to Watch Maa Nanna Superhero

Audiences who missed the theatrical release can catch Maa Nanna Superhero on ZEE5 starting November 15, 2024. ZEE5 announced the digital release date with a poster showcasing the lead character Johnny and a message encouraging families to watch this touching story together.

Official Trailer and Plot of Maa Nanna Superhero

The plot of Maa Nanna Superhero revolves around Johnny, a young orphan who is taken in by a wealthy man after losing his father. However, when his adoptive family faces financial challenges, the once close relationship becomes strained. In an effort to repay his guardian's sacrifices, Johnny embarks on a journey to settle debts, only to be surprised by the return of his biological father. This unexpected development puts Johnny at a crossroads, torn between his newfound father and the man who raised him. The trailer reflects the film's exploration of family bonds and the complexities of love and loyalty.

Cast and Crew of Maa Nanna Superhero

Sudheer Babu stars as Johnny in Maa Nanna Superhero, joined by an ensemble cast that includes Shinde, Sai Chand, Aarna, and Raju Sundaram. Produced by Sunil Balusu for V Celluloid and CAM Entertainment, the film features music by Jay Krish, cinematography by Sameer Kalyani, and editing by Anil Kumar P. Creative producer Maheshwar Reddy Gojala and writers MVS Bharadwaj and Shravan Madala contributed to this heartfelt family story.

Reception of Maa Nanna Superhero

Maa Nanna Superhero was well-received by audiences during its theatrical run, especially noted for its emotional depth and storytelling. The movies has received 8.6 / 10 rating. The film's performances and direction were praised, adding to its appeal among family audiences. With its OTT release on ZEE5, the film is expected to draw a wider audience and continue to build on its initial success in the streaming space.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Maa Nanna Superhero, sudheer babu, ZEE5, Family Drama, telugu movie, OTT release
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
The Rana Daggubati Show to Premiere on Prime Video on November 23
BSNL Offers 3GB of Additional Data With Rs. 599 Prepaid Recharge Plan: Benefits
Maa Nanna Superhero OTT Release Date: Sudheer Babu's Emotional Family Drama to Stream on ZEE5
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V40e Review: Easy on the Eyes
  2. Vivo X200 Series Global Launch Date Revealed
  3. Vivo Y300 5G's India Launch Date Announced; Design Revealed
  4. Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 2 Update Rolls Out With These Features
  5. Will Earth's Gravity Alter Apophis Asteroid in 2029? Find Out!
#Latest Stories
  1. New Telugu Movies OTT Releases This Week: Devara, Maa Nanna Super, Janaka Aithe Ganaka, and More
  2. Kanguva OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  3. Maa Nanna Superhero OTT Release Date: Sudheer Babu's Emotional Family Drama to Stream on ZEE5
  4. The Rana Daggubati Show to Premiere on Prime Video on November 23
  5. Amber Discovered For the First Time in Antarctica: What You Need to Know
  6. An Asteroid Burned Up Over California Just Hours After Being Spotted
  7. NASA's Swift Observatory Discovers Twin Black Holes Disturbing Galactic Gas Clouds
  8. Ancient Fossil Bird Skull Reveals Roots of Avian Intelligence, Finds New Study
  9. NASA Data Empowers Global Response to Rising Sea Levels, Here's What You Need to Know
  10. Reliance and Disney Complete Merger to Create a Rs. 70,352 Crore Joint Venture
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »