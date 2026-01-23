Mark Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch This Kannada Action Thriller Online?

Mark is a Kannada movie directed and written by Vijay Kartikeyaa. The film was released on Christmas last year with its first glimpse on December 7, 2025. Mark is about a suspended SP in Bengaluru. He got sidelined after he clashed with a corrupt politician. There are lots of dramatic turns in his life. He gets to know about the news of a murder in Kolhapur. While investigating, his mother gets stabbed. He unfolds the happening of many unusual events. Let's take a look at when to watch the movie, and also about the cast and crew.

When and Where to Watch

You can see Mark right away on your home screens on the OTT platform, JioHotstar, in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam apart from Kannada, its original version.

Trailer and Plot

The plot is about a superintendent police officer in Bengaluru who gets suspended as he confronts a corrupt politician. Further, he gets into an investigation of a murder that happened in Kolharpur. The story becomes intense when the people against whom he is investigating stab his mother and kidnap the caretaker's child. He reveals the case of mass murder in Kolhapur and exposes a gangster there. On his way to rescue Archana's child, he faces betrayal. All these scenes are shown in the duration of a 24-hour window.

Cast and Crew

Mark was produced by Sathya Jyothi Films with Kichcha Creations. It has actors, namely, Sudeepa, Naveen Chandra, Vikranth and others. Further actors are Shine Tom Chacko, Guru Somasundaram, Deepshika, Roshni Prakash, Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Dragon Manju and Nishvika Naidu.

Reception

Mark showcases the events of corruption and winning over it. The audience could resonate with the story and was given a 6.5 score on IMDb.