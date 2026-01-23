Technology News
English Edition

Mark Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch This Kannada Action Thriller Online?

Mark is a Kannada action thriller written and directed by Vijay Kartikeyaa and produced by Sathya Jyothi Films.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 23 January 2026 22:32 IST
Mark Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch This Kannada Action Thriller Online?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Mark streams on JioHotstar; explore plot, cast, crew, audience reception

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Mark follows a suspended SP’s intense 24-hour investigation journey
  • The film highlights corruption, betrayal, and justice
  • Streaming now on JioHotstar in multiple languages
Advertisement

Mark is a Kannada movie directed and written by Vijay Kartikeyaa. The film was released on Christmas last year with its first glimpse on December 7, 2025. Mark is about a suspended SP in Bengaluru. He got sidelined after he clashed with a corrupt politician. There are lots of dramatic turns in his life. He gets to know about the news of a murder in Kolhapur. While investigating, his mother gets stabbed. He unfolds the happening of many unusual events. Let's take a look at when to watch the movie, and also about the cast and crew.

When and Where to Watch

You can see Mark right away on your home screens on the OTT platform, JioHotstar, in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam apart from Kannada, its original version.

Trailer and Plot

The plot is about a superintendent police officer in Bengaluru who gets suspended as he confronts a corrupt politician. Further, he gets into an investigation of a murder that happened in Kolharpur. The story becomes intense when the people against whom he is investigating stab his mother and kidnap the caretaker's child. He reveals the case of mass murder in Kolhapur and exposes a gangster there. On his way to rescue Archana's child, he faces betrayal. All these scenes are shown in the duration of a 24-hour window.

Cast and Crew

Mark was produced by Sathya Jyothi Films with Kichcha Creations. It has actors, namely, Sudeepa, Naveen Chandra, Vikranth and others. Further actors are Shine Tom Chacko, Guru Somasundaram, Deepshika, Roshni Prakash, Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Dragon Manju and Nishvika Naidu.

Reception

Mark showcases the events of corruption and winning over it. The audience could resonate with the story and was given a 6.5 score on IMDb.

 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Mark, Kannada crime, drama, thrillers
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Google Photos’ New AI Feature Will Let You Star in Personalised Memes
Oppo K15 Turbo, Poco X8 Pro Series Chipset Details Leaked Ahead of Debut

Related Stories

Mark Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch This Kannada Action Thriller Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Hits Geekbench With This Snapdragon Chipset
  2. Here's How Much the Vivo V70 Series Could Cost in India
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA Confirms Historic Artifacts Will Fly on Artemis II Moon Mission
  2. Hubble Reveals How Blue Straggler Stars Stay Young in Ancient Clusters
  3. NASA Tests New Wing Design That Could Transform Airliner Efficiency
  4. James Webb Captures Stunning Infrared Image of the Helix Nebula Eye of God
  5. Mark Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch This Kannada Action Thriller Online?
  6. Physicists Develop New Method to Detect Tiny Fluctuations in Spacetime
  7. Scientists Reveal Why Jupiter and Saturn’s Polar Weather Looks So Different
  8. Tere Ishk Mein Now Streaming on Netflix: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More
  9. Microsoft Paint Can Now Create AI-Generated Colouring Books, Notepad Updated With New Markdown Features
  10. Afterburn Now Available Online: Where to Watch Dave Bautista and Samuel L. Jackson’s Post-Apocalyptic Action Film
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »