Marry My Husband Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know

Witness the ultimate drama of a woman who is killed by her husband, wakes up 10 years in the past to seek revenge from those who betrayed her.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 June 2025 22:51 IST
Photo Credit: PrimeVideo

Highlights
  • Marry My Husband is a drama television series
  • The plot follows a woman who wakes in the past to seek revenge
  • Streaming now, only on Prime Video
Created by Seong So Jak, Marry My Husband is a drama television series that is finally airing on the OTT platform. The series follows a woman who, after being killed by her husband, gets a chance to change her fate, as she returns 10 years back in the past. The series is a pure amalgamation of comedy, tragedy, thrill, and a lot of drama. Marry My Husband is a binge-worthy show that keeps the viewers hooked to their screens until the end.

When and Where to Watch Marry My Husband

Marry My Husband is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The viewers will need a subscription to watch this series.

Official Trailer and Plot of Marry My Husband

Marry My Husband follows the story of a young girl who is grateful for her life and blindly trusts her husband. One day, she discovers the affair of her husband with her best friend, which results in the loss of her life. She gets murdered by her husband. But life had other plans. She wakes up 10 years in the past. She soon vows to transform her life and seek revenge from those who betrayed her trust. However, as she meets the director, she finally begins to find herself. The plot is packed with ultimate sequences and a watch-worthy story.

Cast and Crew of Marry My Husband

This series comprises of talented starcast like Song Ha-Yoon, Lee Yi-Kyeong, Gong Min-Jung, Choi-Gyu Ri, and more. Marry My Husband has been directed by Won-Kook Park, while the writers are Seong So Jak and Shin Yudam. The music composition has been delivered by Judah Earl, whereas the face behind the editorial department is Filip Skovin.

Reception of Marry My Husband

Marry My Husband initially landed in the year 2024, where it received an immense amount of love and a remarkable response from the audience and the critics. The current IMDb rating of this series is 7.8/10.

Further reading: Drama, Marry My Husband, drama series
