Technology News
English Edition

Only Murders in the Building Season 5 Now Streaming Online: Know When and Where to Watch

Only Murders in the Building is back with a new season, where the trio will investigate a murder and uncover hidden truths. Streaming now.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 September 2025 20:00 IST
Only Murders in the Building Season 5 Now Streaming Online: Know When and Where to Watch

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

This web series is now streaming on JioHotstar

Highlights
  • Only Murders in the Building returns with a new season
  • It stars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short
  • Streaming now, only on JioHotstar
Advertisement

One of the most anticipated seasons of Only Murders in the Building has finally landed on digital screens. Starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short in the lead roles, the series revolves around the death of Lester (the doorman of Arconia). Although the police will declare it an accident, the trio will further dig deeper and investigate to reach the result. The sequences are worth watching, and the investigation is highly entertaining. The starcast has delivered a stellar performance.

When and Where to Watch Only Murders in the Building Season 5

This web series is now streaming on JioHotstar, with the first three episodes. Overall, there are 10 episodes in total.

Official Trailer and Plot of Only Murders in the Building Season 5

Season 5 of Only Murders in the Building revolves around the death of Lester, the doorman of Arconia. As the police declare it an accident, the trio, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel, delves into the investigation to find the culprit. Suspecting foul play by the police, this trio then explores the shadowy corners of Arconia in New York. While investigating, they will uncover some of the most unexpected connections that involve billionaires, building residents, and mobsters.

Cast and Crew of Only Murders in the Building Season 5

Created by John Hoffman and Steve Martin, this mystery comedy drama stars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short in the lead roles, accompanied by Michael Cyril Creighton, Jackie Hoffman, and more. The music composer of the series is Siddhartha Khosla.

Reception of Only Murders in the Building Season 5

Since its release on JioHotstar, this web series has made a sensation with a remarkable response from the audience. The IMDb rating of the show is 8.1/10.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: JioHotstar, OTT Release, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
NoiseFit Endeavour Pro Launched in India With 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display, 10-Day Battery Life
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Price in India Leaked; Might Be Similar to Price of Galaxy S24 FE at Launch

Related Stories

Only Murders in the Building Season 5 Now Streaming Online: Know When and Where to Watch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Tipped to Go On Sale At This Price in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy F17 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  3. OTT Releases This Week: Coolie, Saiyaara, a Tamannaah Bhatia Web Series
  4. Oppo F31 Series Specifications Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  5. You Can Now Sign Up to Test Xiaomi's HyperOS 3 Update
  6. Amazon's 10-Minute Delivery Service is Now Available in This City
  7. Need the iPhone 17 Series on Launch Day? Blinkit Promises 10-Min Delivery
  8. Itel Super 26 Ultra Launched With 6,000mAh Battery, Familiar Design
#Latest Stories
  1. New Black Hole Merger Gives Clearest Test of Einstein’s Relativity
  2. Only Murders in the Building Season 5 Now Streaming Online: Know When and Where to Watch
  3. Sony Launches PlayStation Family App on iOS, Android for Parental Controls on Gaming Activity
  4. Itel Super 26 Ultra Launched With 6.8-Inch Display, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  5. HMD Vibe 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India Alongside HMD 101 4G, HMD 102 4G: Price, Features
  6. Love Is Blind Season 9: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and What to Expect
  7. Beauty in Black Season 2 Is Now Streaming on Netflix: This Is What You Need to Know
  8. Experts Warn Against Crypto Tokens Linked to Charlie Kirk Amidst Backlash, Volatility
  9. Vivo X300 Series Key Specifications, Performance Upgrades Revealed Ahead of Anticipated Launch
  10. Xiaomi Moaan InkPalm Mini Plus 2 E-Reader Launched With 5.84-Inch Display, 512GB Storage
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »