One of the most anticipated seasons of Only Murders in the Building has finally landed on digital screens. Starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short in the lead roles, the series revolves around the death of Lester (the doorman of Arconia). Although the police will declare it an accident, the trio will further dig deeper and investigate to reach the result. The sequences are worth watching, and the investigation is highly entertaining. The starcast has delivered a stellar performance.

When and Where to Watch Only Murders in the Building Season 5

This web series is now streaming on JioHotstar, with the first three episodes. Overall, there are 10 episodes in total.

Official Trailer and Plot of Only Murders in the Building Season 5

Season 5 of Only Murders in the Building revolves around the death of Lester, the doorman of Arconia. As the police declare it an accident, the trio, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel, delves into the investigation to find the culprit. Suspecting foul play by the police, this trio then explores the shadowy corners of Arconia in New York. While investigating, they will uncover some of the most unexpected connections that involve billionaires, building residents, and mobsters.

Cast and Crew of Only Murders in the Building Season 5

Created by John Hoffman and Steve Martin, this mystery comedy drama stars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short in the lead roles, accompanied by Michael Cyril Creighton, Jackie Hoffman, and more. The music composer of the series is Siddhartha Khosla.

Reception of Only Murders in the Building Season 5

Since its release on JioHotstar, this web series has made a sensation with a remarkable response from the audience. The IMDb rating of the show is 8.1/10.