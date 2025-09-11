Technology News
Police Police OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch the Tamil Crime Drama Series

Police Police, a Tamil police drama with action, humour, and romance, streams from Sept 19 on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 September 2025 17:33 IST
Police Police OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch the Tamil Crime Drama Series

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Police Police will stream from September 19 on JioHotstar

  • Police Police Tamil series streaming from Sept 19 on JioHotstar
  • Features Mirchi Senthil, Jayaseelan Thangavel, and Shabana Shahjahan
  • Mix of police drama, comedy, romance, and action for audiences
Police Police is a brand new Tamil long-form crime drama web series that will premiere on an OTT platform. The show will bring elements of police action, romance, and humour. The story revolves around the two lead heroes, Raja and Murali. Their lives get entangled when unresolved issues between them come to the fore. Police Police is an attempt to reel in viewers who like a healthy dose of character drama mixed with thrills. The new show has a release date, and everybody is getting excited.

When and Where to Watch

Police Police series will start streaming from September 19 on JioHotstar

Trailer and Plot:

A comic twist is teased in the promo when the duo meet – Lalithambika takes Murali for a burglar and Murali plays along, with the dancer landing in Murali's place of work – Murali's police station. There's a teasing romantic dynamic between the two of them, part tension, part humour. The story appears to be about a police officer, their work and colleagues and how misapprehension can create a funny and complicated situation. It looks like it strikes an even mix of action, romance, and a touch of comedic levity.

Cast and Crew:

The female lead roles are played by Mirchi Senthil (as Raja) and Jayaseelan (as Murali). Shabana Shahjahan plays Lalithambika, the morally upright lawyer. Sujitha Dhanush, Sathya, Vincent Roy and other actors play supporting roles. The show is streamed on JioHotstar, and episodes are out every Friday.

Reception:

Police Police has not yet gained widespread release, but the response so far is positive, with many fans intrigued by its combination of laughter, love and police action with an IMDb rating of 5.5 out of 10.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: JioHotstar, OTT
