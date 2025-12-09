Technology News
Let’s Go! Pororo Rangers Now Streaming on Netflix India: Everything You Need to Know

Let’s Go! Pororo Rangers S1 follows Pororo and his friends as they become heroic rangers to fight the villain Bulli. The series is now streaming on Netflix India.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 9 December 2025 11:50 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

Let’s Go! Pororo Rangers S1 now streaming on Netflix India, featuring adventurous Earth-saving missions

Highlights
  • Let’s Go! Pororo Rangers S1 is now streaming on Netflix India
  • Pororo and friends transform into mighty rangers to fight the evil Bulli
  • A 2024 Korean animated series filled with adventure, colour, and teamwork
The hugely popular Korean animated world of Pooto links with a new, bigger, and bolder 3D adventure in Let's Go! Pororo Rangers (Season 1, 2024). In this one, Pororo the Little Penguin and friends become Dream Super Rangers to protect Earth from an enormous asteroid. With its sunshiny animation, high-energy action sequences, and golden nuggets of wisdom about friendship and teamwork, it's kiddie fun that also strikes a sweet spot for nostalgic older viewers. Stream on Netflix India; the show's strong storylines and action-packed missions can be watched in every episode.

When and Where to Watch Let's Go! Pororo Rangers

Let's Go! The first season of Pororo Rangers is now streaming on Netflix India with an active subscription. This animated series was introduced in December 2025, and now all episodes are available for viewers to watch anytime!

Trailer and Plot of Let's Go! Pororo Rangers

With no large global trailer, the show sees Pororo and his friends turn into rangers to combat villain Bulli, providing fun adventures, lots of colourful action, clever gadgets, and positive lessons for kids and families.

Cast and crew of Let's Go! Pororo Rangers

Just like the original Pororo series, Let's Go! Pororo Rangers is made by the best animation studios in Korea. Pororo Rangers stars fan-favourite Korean voice talent and offers creative world-building, dynamic animation, and light-hearted, family-friendly storytelling that brings Pororo and company to vivid life.

Reception of Let's Go! Pororo Rangers

The IMDb Rating for “Let's Go! Pororo Rangers (Season 1, 2024) Not currently scheduled. The Pororo brand has been a long-favoured item for children and parents around the world.

 

