Hell’s Paradise Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Hell's Paradise Season 2 is at long last making its way, and the fans of anime are more hyped than ever. After one action-packed season of peril, mystery, and raging hormones, Gabimaru's quest hurtles towards even higher stakes. Studio MAPPA is back with their trademark aesthetics to adapt the manga's darker and more intricate “Lord Tensen” and “Hōrai” story arcs. Featuring new foes, intense battling powers, and amazing animation, Season 2 is an all-out battle across time!

When and Where to Watch Hell's Paradise Season 2

Hell's Paradise Season 2 will air worldwide on Crunchyroll starting January 11, 2026, at 23:45 JST. The series will stream exclusively on Crunchyroll as it follows the Japan broadcast, and fans can rewatch Season 1 not only on Crunchyroll but also on Netflix before jumping into the next step.

Trailer and Plot Hell's Paradise Season 2

The new Hell's Paradise Season 2 trailer reportedly even dives into the deadly world of Shinsenkyo, with Sagiri, Gabimaru, and Asaemon facing executioners, battles for survival, emotional dilemmas, and MAPPA's visceral anime adaptation.

Cast and Crew Hell's Paradise Season 2

Hell's Paradise Season 2 is back with Chiaki Kobayashi as Gabimaru, Yumiri Hanamori as Sagiri, and Marisa Duran. Kaori Makita is the director for Studio MAPPA, with Kindaichi, Hisagi, and Dewa returning as part of the creative staff.

Reception Hell's Paradise Season 2

The show's rating on IMDb is 8.1/10, indicating a solid global fanbase and increasing demand for Season 2.