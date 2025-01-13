Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Mass Action Drama Daaku Maharaaj Might Stream on Netflix

Daaku Maharaaj, directed by Bobby Kolli, has drawn significant attention following its release on January 12, 2025. This Telugu-language film, produced under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinema, debuted to high anticipation. Viewers have lauded the intense action sequences and Balakrishna's commanding on-screen presence, solidifying his appeal during the Sankranti festive season. The film has also sparked curiosity regarding its digital streaming details.

When and Where to Watch Daaku Maharaaj

As per multiple reports, the OTT rights for Daaku Maharaaj have been acquired by Netflix India. Reports indicate a lucrative agreement was reached to ensure the movie's availability on the platform in multiple languages. Fans can anticipate its streaming debut once the post-theatrical release terms are fulfilled, with subtitles provided to expand its reach.

Official Trailer and Plot of Daaku Maharaaj

The trailer of Daaku Maharaaj offered glimpses of a gripping storyline centred on an intense rivalry between the protagonist, portrayed by Nandamuri Balakrishna, and the antagonist, played by Bobby Deol. With its mix of action, drama, and emotionally charged moments, the film explores themes of justice and power. The much-discussed song, "Dabidi Dibidi," featuring Urvashi Rautela, has also added to the film's intrigue and mass appeal.

Cast and Crew of Daaku Maharaaj

The film features a robust cast, with Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, and Chandhini Chowdary in pivotal roles. Bobby Deol takes on the role of the primary antagonist, while the supporting cast includes Harshavardhan and Ravi Kishan. The project was spearheaded by director Bobby Kolli, with music composed by Thaman, whose background score has been widely appreciated.

Reception of Daaku Maharaaj

Daaku Maharaaj has been met with positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. The film's action sequences and Balakrishna's mass avatar have been widely praised. It currently has an IMDb rating of 7.4 / 10.