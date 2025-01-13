Technology News
English Edition

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Mass Action Drama Daaku Maharaaj Might Stream on Netflix

The action-packed Daaku Maharaaj, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, will stream on Netflix in multiple languages.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 January 2025 15:00 IST
Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Mass Action Drama Daaku Maharaaj Might Stream on Netflix

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Sithara Entertainment

Daaku Maharaaj soon on Netflix

Highlights
  • Daaku Maharaaj's OTT rights sold to Netflix for streaming in multiple l
  • Nandamuri Balakrishna stars in Bobby Kolli's action-packed drama
  • The movie debuted with positive reviews during the Sankranthi festive s
Advertisement

Daaku Maharaaj, directed by Bobby Kolli, has drawn significant attention following its release on January 12, 2025. This Telugu-language film, produced under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinema, debuted to high anticipation. Viewers have lauded the intense action sequences and Balakrishna's commanding on-screen presence, solidifying his appeal during the Sankranti festive season. The film has also sparked curiosity regarding its digital streaming details.

When and Where to Watch Daaku Maharaaj

As per multiple reports, the OTT rights for Daaku Maharaaj have been acquired by Netflix India. Reports indicate a lucrative agreement was reached to ensure the movie's availability on the platform in multiple languages. Fans can anticipate its streaming debut once the post-theatrical release terms are fulfilled, with subtitles provided to expand its reach.

Official Trailer and Plot of Daaku Maharaaj

The trailer of Daaku Maharaaj offered glimpses of a gripping storyline centred on an intense rivalry between the protagonist, portrayed by Nandamuri Balakrishna, and the antagonist, played by Bobby Deol. With its mix of action, drama, and emotionally charged moments, the film explores themes of justice and power. The much-discussed song, "Dabidi Dibidi," featuring Urvashi Rautela, has also added to the film's intrigue and mass appeal.

Cast and Crew of Daaku Maharaaj

The film features a robust cast, with Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, and Chandhini Chowdary in pivotal roles. Bobby Deol takes on the role of the primary antagonist, while the supporting cast includes Harshavardhan and Ravi Kishan. The project was spearheaded by director Bobby Kolli, with music composed by Thaman, whose background score has been widely appreciated.

Reception of Daaku Maharaaj

Daaku Maharaaj has been met with positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. The film's action sequences and Balakrishna's mass avatar have been widely praised. It currently has an IMDb rating of 7.4 / 10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Daaku Maharaaj, Nandamuri Balakrishna, OTT release, Netflix, Bobby Kolli, Telugu cinema, Sankranthi releases, action drama
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on iPhone 16, iPhone 15 and Other Models
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Values Dip as Most Altcoins Lose Price Momentum
Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Mass Action Drama Daaku Maharaaj Might Stream on Netflix
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 Is Live: Best Deals
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Renders and Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  3. JioFiber, AirFiber Users to Get YouTube Premium for Free With These Plans
  4. Apple's iPhone 17 Air Might Be Even Thinner Than Previously Expected
  5. BTC, ETH Log Minor Dips as Prices of Most Altcoins Slump
  6. VLC Will Soon Use AI to Generate Subtitles in Multiple Languages
  7. Japan's Wooden Satellite LignoSat Launched: Everything You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Mass Action Drama Daaku Maharaaj Might Stream on Netflix
  2. Here's How Environmental and Physical Traits Shape Bird Sounds Across Habitats
  3. The Greatest Rivalry India vs Pakistan OTT Release Date: Everything You Need to Know
  4. Family Padam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Values Dip as Most Altcoins Lose Price Momentum
  6. Dark Web, Cryptocurrency, Drones Continue to Pose Challenge: Amit Shah
  7. Cosmic Rays Could Help Scientists Study Tornado Formation Through Muon Detection
  8. Google Might Be Redesigning Gemini Overlay Window on Android Devices
  9. iPhone Loses Global Market Share With Apple Intelligence Features Absent in China
  10. Lunar Occultation of Mars on January 13, 2025: A Rare Astronomical Event
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »