Nandamuri Balakrishna's action-packed drama Daaku Maharaaj is set to make its way to digital platforms following its theatrical run. Directed by Bobby Kolli, the film was released in cinemas to much anticipation and has performed well at the box office. While it has reached a comfortable position in terms of earnings, it is yet to break even in certain territories. The digital release date has now been finalised, bringing clarity to fans awaiting its OTT arrival.

When and Where to Watch Daaku Maharaaj

The streaming rights for Daaku Maharaaj have been acquired by Netflix, with the film scheduled to premiere on February 21, 2025. Along with Telugu, the film will be available in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. The film's transition to OTT is expected to expand its audience beyond theatres, catering to viewers who prefer digital platforms.

Official Trailer and Plot of Daaku Maharaaj

The trailer of Daaku Maharaaj showcased an intense action drama with high-octane sequences and a gripping narrative. Balakrishna plays a formidable character in the film, delivering powerful action scenes. Urvashi Rautela plays the female lead, with her role being integral to the storyline. Bobby Deol, who made his Telugu debut with this project, was seen in an antagonist role, though his character has received mixed reactions from audiences.

Cast and Crew of Daaku Maharaaj

Directed by Bobby Kolli, Daaku Maharaaj features Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role. Urvashi Rautela plays the female protagonist, while Bobby Deol portrays a key role. The supporting cast includes several well-known actors. The film was made on a large scale, with a production budget of Rs. 110 crore, contributing to its grand visuals and action sequences.

Reception of Daaku Maharaaj

Daaku Maharaaj has garnered mixed to positive responses from critics and audiences. While Balakrishna's performance and action sequences have been appreciated, some aspects of the film, including Bobby Deol's role, have faced criticism. Despite this, the film has managed a strong box office run, making it a notable release in Balakrishna's career.