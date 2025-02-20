This week's OTT lineup brings a mix of gripping thrillers, heartwarming dramas, and binge-worthy series across various platforms. From star-studded films to fresh web series, there's something for every viewer. Whether you're in the mood for action-packed narratives, emotional storytelling, or lighthearted entertainment, the latest releases promise engaging content. With big names, intriguing plots, and diverse genres, these titles are set to keep audiences hooked. Get ready to update your watchlist with the most exciting digital premieres of the week!

Top OTT Releases This Week ( Feb 17 - Feb 23)

Baby John

Release Date: February 19, 2025

February 19, 2025 Genre: Action, Thriller

Action, Thriller Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Cast: Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh, Salman Khan, Sanya Malhotra, Jackie Shroff, Rajpal Yadav, Sheeba Chaddha, Zara Zyanna, Pankaj Tripathi, Armaan Khera, Zakir Hussain, Jaideep Ahlawat, Mushtaq Khan, Prakash Belawadi, Jaffer Sadiq, Kaali Venkat, Besant Ravi, Omkar Das Manikpuri, Shrikant Yadav, Md. Shahidur Rahaman, Arjai, Resh Lamba, Vikram Singh, Sadanand Patil

This high-octane action thriller follows Baby John, a man caught in a dangerous web of crime, revenge, and survival. As he battles ruthless enemies and faces betrayals, his journey unfolds with explosive action and gripping drama. With Atlee backing the project and Thaman S delivering an electrifying soundtrack, this film promises intense fight sequences, emotional depth, and a power-packed performance from Varun Dhawan. A must-watch for action enthusiasts!

Daaku Maharaaj

Release Date: February 21, 2025

February 21, 2025 Genre: Action, Drama

Action, Drama Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Cast: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, Urvashi Rautela, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, Rishi, Chandini Chowdary, Pradeep Rawat, Sachin Khedekar, Shine Tom Chacko, Viswant Duddumpudi, Aadukalam Naren, Ravi Kishan

The story revolves around Sitaram, a government engineer who is forced into a life of crime and becomes the feared dacoit, Daaku Maharaaj. Years later, he escapes prison and takes up a job as a driver at an estate linked to his past. What follows is a gripping tale of revenge, redemption, and a face-off with old enemies. With power-packed performances and intense action sequences, this film is a must-watch for action lovers.

Oops! Ab Kya?

Release Date: February 20, 2025

February 20, 2025 Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Where to Watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Cast: Shweta Basu Prasad, Aashim Gulati, Abhay Mahajan, Apara Mehta, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sonali Kulkarni, Amy Aela

This Indian adaptation of Jane the Virgin, Oops! Ab Kya? brings a hilarious yet heartwarming story to the Indian audience. Roohi, played by Shweta Basu Prasad, is a young woman whose life turns upside down after a medical blunder leaves her pregnant despite being a virgin. As she grapples with the unexpected turn of events, she must navigate family pressures, societal expectations, and her own emotions. With stellar performances and a compelling storyline, this series promises a mix of laughter, drama, and thought-provoking moments.

Crime Beat

Release Date: February 21, 2025

February 21, 2025 Genre: Crime, Thriller

Crime, Thriller Where to Watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Cast: Saqib Saleem, Saba Azad, Rahul Bhat, Sai Tamhankar, Danish Husain, Adinath Kothare, Rajesh Tailang, Ranvir Shorey

A gripping crime thriller, Crime Beat follows the journey of an ambitious crime journalist, Abhishek Sinha, played by Saqib Saleem. Determined to make his mark in investigative journalism, he stumbles upon a case that puts his life in jeopardy. As he digs deeper, he crosses paths with a fugitive gangster seeking revenge, setting off a high-stakes game of cat and mouse. With intense storytelling, stellar performances, and a nail-biting plot, this series is perfect for fans of hard-hitting crime dramas.

Zero Day

Release Date: February 20, 2025

February 20, 2025 Genre: Conspiracy, Thriller

Conspiracy, Thriller Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Cast: Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Lizzy Caplan, Connie Britton, Joan Allen, Bill Camp, Dan Stevens, Gaby Hoffmann, Matthew Modine, Angela Bassett

This high-stakes cyber-thriller mini-series stars Hollywood legend Robert De Niro as former US President George Mullen. Tasked with leading the investigation into a catastrophic cyberattack that has paralyzed the nation, Mullen uncovers a web of deceit, political maneuvering, and hidden threats. As he digs deeper, he realises that a larger, more sinister attack is on the horizon. With a fast-paced narrative, political intrigue, and gripping performances, Zero Day delivers an edge-of-the-seat experience for thriller enthusiasts.

Reacher Season 3

Release Date: February 20, 2025

February 20, 2025 Genre: Action, Thriller

Action, Thriller Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Cast: Alan Ritchson, Willa Fitzgerald, Malcolm Goodwin, Marc Bendavid, Willie C. Carpenter, Currie Graham, Harvey Guillén, Maxwell Jenkins, Kristin Kreuk, Bruce McGill, Maria Sten, Hugh Thompson

The latest installment of Reacher brings back Alan Ritchson as the unstoppable Jack Reacher, a former military policeman who thrives on solving dangerous cases. This season takes him to Maine, where he must rescue a DEA informant entangled in a deadly criminal web. As he unravels a smuggling ring, old enemies resurface, making his mission even more perilous. With high-octane action, gripping suspense, and a compelling protagonist, this season continues to deliver the raw intensity that fans love.

The White Lotus Season 3

Release Date: February 17, 2025

February 17, 2025 Genre: Satire, Drama

Satire, Drama Where to Watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Cast: Natasha Rothwell, Walton Goggins, Carrie Coon, Leslie Bibb, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Tayme Thapthimthong, Aimee Lou Wood

Returning with a fresh location and a brand-new ensemble cast, The White Lotus heads to Thailand for its third season. The luxurious tropical setting hides secrets, tensions, and dark twists as a new set of vacationers embark on what seems to be a dream getaway. With biting satire, unexpected character arcs, and a thrilling mystery unfolding beneath the glossy surface, this season continues the show's legacy of blending social commentary with suspenseful storytelling.

List of Other OTT Releases This Week

Movie/Series Streaming Platform OTT Release Date Pantheon Season 2 Netflix February 21, 2025 Buried Hearts JioHotstar February 21, 2025 Surface Season 2 Apple TV+ February 21, 2025 Office JioHotstar February 21, 2025 Uncredited: The Story of Passinho Netflix February 20, 2025 Win or Lose JioHotstar February 19, 2025 Court of Gold Netflix February 18, 2025 Too Hot to Handle: Germany Season 2 Netflix February 18, 2025 Offline Love Netflix February 18, 2025 American Murder: Gabby Petito Netflix February 17, 2025 Gabby's Dollhouse Season 11 Netflix February 17, 2025

