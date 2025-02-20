Technology News
OTT Releases This Week (Feb 17 - Feb 23): Baby John, Daaku Maharaaj, Reacher Season 3, and More

This week's OTT lineup features Daaku Maharaaj, Reacher S3, Baby John, and more exciting digital premieres.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 February 2025 14:35 IST
OTT Releases This Week (Feb 17 - Feb 23): Baby John, Daaku Maharaaj, Reacher Season 3, and More

Check out this week's top OTT releases.

Highlights
  • Daaku Maharaaj brings intense action and drama on Netflix
  • Reacher Season 3 returns with high-stakes action on Prime Video
  • Baby John delivers gripping thrills and power-packed performances
This week's OTT lineup brings a mix of gripping thrillers, heartwarming dramas, and binge-worthy series across various platforms. From star-studded films to fresh web series, there's something for every viewer. Whether you're in the mood for action-packed narratives, emotional storytelling, or lighthearted entertainment, the latest releases promise engaging content. With big names, intriguing plots, and diverse genres, these titles are set to keep audiences hooked. Get ready to update your watchlist with the most exciting digital premieres of the week!

Top OTT Releases This Week ( Feb 17 - Feb 23)

Baby John

  • Release Date: February 19, 2025
  • Genre: Action, Thriller
  • Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
  • Cast: Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh, Salman Khan, Sanya Malhotra, Jackie Shroff, Rajpal Yadav, Sheeba Chaddha, Zara Zyanna, Pankaj Tripathi, Armaan Khera, Zakir Hussain, Jaideep Ahlawat, Mushtaq Khan, Prakash Belawadi, Jaffer Sadiq, Kaali Venkat, Besant Ravi, Omkar Das Manikpuri, Shrikant Yadav, Md. Shahidur Rahaman, Arjai, Resh Lamba, Vikram Singh, Sadanand Patil

This high-octane action thriller follows Baby John, a man caught in a dangerous web of crime, revenge, and survival. As he battles ruthless enemies and faces betrayals, his journey unfolds with explosive action and gripping drama. With Atlee backing the project and Thaman S delivering an electrifying soundtrack, this film promises intense fight sequences, emotional depth, and a power-packed performance from Varun Dhawan. A must-watch for action enthusiasts!

Daaku Maharaaj

  • Release Date: February 21, 2025
  • Genre: Action, Drama
  • Where to Watch: Netflix
  • Cast: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, Urvashi Rautela, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, Rishi, Chandini Chowdary, Pradeep Rawat, Sachin Khedekar, Shine Tom Chacko, Viswant Duddumpudi, Aadukalam Naren, Ravi Kishan

The story revolves around Sitaram, a government engineer who is forced into a life of crime and becomes the feared dacoit, Daaku Maharaaj. Years later, he escapes prison and takes up a job as a driver at an estate linked to his past. What follows is a gripping tale of revenge, redemption, and a face-off with old enemies. With power-packed performances and intense action sequences, this film is a must-watch for action lovers.

Oops! Ab Kya?

  • Release Date: February 20, 2025
  • Genre: Comedy, Drama
  • Where to Watch: JioHotstar
  • Cast: Shweta Basu Prasad, Aashim Gulati, Abhay Mahajan, Apara Mehta, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sonali Kulkarni, Amy Aela

This Indian adaptation of Jane the Virgin, Oops! Ab Kya? brings a hilarious yet heartwarming story to the Indian audience. Roohi, played by Shweta Basu Prasad, is a young woman whose life turns upside down after a medical blunder leaves her pregnant despite being a virgin. As she grapples with the unexpected turn of events, she must navigate family pressures, societal expectations, and her own emotions. With stellar performances and a compelling storyline, this series promises a mix of laughter, drama, and thought-provoking moments.

Crime Beat

  • Release Date: February 21, 2025
  • Genre: Crime, Thriller
  • Where to Watch: ZEE5
  • Cast: Saqib Saleem, Saba Azad, Rahul Bhat, Sai Tamhankar, Danish Husain, Adinath Kothare, Rajesh Tailang, Ranvir Shorey

A gripping crime thriller, Crime Beat follows the journey of an ambitious crime journalist, Abhishek Sinha, played by Saqib Saleem. Determined to make his mark in investigative journalism, he stumbles upon a case that puts his life in jeopardy. As he digs deeper, he crosses paths with a fugitive gangster seeking revenge, setting off a high-stakes game of cat and mouse. With intense storytelling, stellar performances, and a nail-biting plot, this series is perfect for fans of hard-hitting crime dramas.

Zero Day

  • Release Date: February 20, 2025
  • Genre: Conspiracy, Thriller
  • Where to Watch: Netflix
  • Cast: Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Lizzy Caplan, Connie Britton, Joan Allen, Bill Camp, Dan Stevens, Gaby Hoffmann, Matthew Modine, Angela Bassett

This high-stakes cyber-thriller mini-series stars Hollywood legend Robert De Niro as former US President George Mullen. Tasked with leading the investigation into a catastrophic cyberattack that has paralyzed the nation, Mullen uncovers a web of deceit, political maneuvering, and hidden threats. As he digs deeper, he realises that a larger, more sinister attack is on the horizon. With a fast-paced narrative, political intrigue, and gripping performances, Zero Day delivers an edge-of-the-seat experience for thriller enthusiasts.

Reacher Season 3

  • Release Date: February 20, 2025
  • Genre: Action, Thriller
  • Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
  • Cast: Alan Ritchson, Willa Fitzgerald, Malcolm Goodwin, Marc Bendavid, Willie C. Carpenter, Currie Graham, Harvey Guillén, Maxwell Jenkins, Kristin Kreuk, Bruce McGill, Maria Sten, Hugh Thompson

The latest installment of Reacher brings back Alan Ritchson as the unstoppable Jack Reacher, a former military policeman who thrives on solving dangerous cases. This season takes him to Maine, where he must rescue a DEA informant entangled in a deadly criminal web. As he unravels a smuggling ring, old enemies resurface, making his mission even more perilous. With high-octane action, gripping suspense, and a compelling protagonist, this season continues to deliver the raw intensity that fans love.

The White Lotus Season 3

  • Release Date: February 17, 2025
  • Genre: Satire, Drama
  • Where to Watch: JioHotstar
  • Cast: Natasha Rothwell, Walton Goggins, Carrie Coon, Leslie Bibb, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Tayme Thapthimthong, Aimee Lou Wood

Returning with a fresh location and a brand-new ensemble cast, The White Lotus heads to Thailand for its third season. The luxurious tropical setting hides secrets, tensions, and dark twists as a new set of vacationers embark on what seems to be a dream getaway. With biting satire, unexpected character arcs, and a thrilling mystery unfolding beneath the glossy surface, this season continues the show's legacy of blending social commentary with suspenseful storytelling.

List of Other OTT Releases This Week

Movie/Series Streaming Platform OTT Release Date
Pantheon Season 2 Netflix February 21, 2025
Buried Hearts JioHotstar February 21, 2025
Surface Season 2 Apple TV+ February 21, 2025
Office JioHotstar February 21, 2025
Uncredited: The Story of Passinho Netflix February 20, 2025
Win or Lose JioHotstar February 19, 2025
Court of Gold Netflix February 18, 2025
Too Hot to Handle: Germany Season 2 Netflix February 18, 2025
Offline Love Netflix February 18, 2025
American Murder: Gabby Petito Netflix February 17, 2025
Gabby's Dollhouse Season 11 Netflix February 17, 2025

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

