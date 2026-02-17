Technology News
Dragon OTT Platform Reportedly Locked: What You Need to Know About Jr NTR’s Mega Action Film

Dragon will be a high-octane action drama featuring power-packed fight scenes and poignant emotional moments.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 February 2026 14:46 IST
Dragon OTT Platform Reportedly Locked: What You Need to Know About Jr NTR's Mega Action Film

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Bollygrad Studioz

Dragon is scheduled to hit theatres in summer 2027.

Highlights
  • Dragon’s digital rights reportedly sold to Netflix for ₹125 crore
  • The film is being shot in Jordan with high-octane action sequences
  • Expected theatrical release in Summer 2027 followed by OTT streaming
Dragon is set to be a monumental collaboration in Indian cinema, combining the star power of Jr NTR with the high-octane storytelling of Prashanth Neel. Known for his penchant for larger-than-life action spectacles, Neel is expected to deliver a mass entertainer featuring heavy-duty action, intense emotional drama, and a massive narrative scale. Although Dragon is currently a working title, the film has already set high expectations among fans and the industry due to its sheer magnitude and ambitious concept.

When and Where to Watch Dragon

Dragon is scheduled to hit theaters in Summer 2027. According to reports, the film's digital rights have been acquired by Netflix in a deal reportedly worth nearly Rs. 125 crore, and it will be available on the platform following its theatrical run.

Once the official OTT release date is announced, viewers with a valid subscription will be able to stream the film.

Trailer and Plot of Dragon

While the official trailer is yet to be released, reports suggest that Dragon will be a high-octane action drama featuring power-packed fight scenes and poignant emotional moments. The film is currently being filmed in Jordan, where the cast is stationed for an extended schedule to capture large-scale action sequences.

Jr NTR has undergone a physical transformation, adopting a leaner, more slender look for Neel's "power violence" drama, which promises a balance of intense action and deep emotion.

Cast and Crew of Dragon

The high-budget action epic Dragon is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with NTR Arts. The film stars Jr NTR in the lead role, with Rukmini Vasanth, who gained widespread acclaim for Sapta Sagaradaache Ello and her role as Kanakavathi in Kantara: Chapter 1, playing the female lead.

The project is being mounted on an international scale, with music by Ravi Basrur and cinematography by Bhuvan Gowda, aiming to match the massive commercial success of Neel's previous blockbusters like KGF and Salaar.

Reception of Dragon

Dragon is already highly anticipated, simply for being a massive, high-profile project featuring a blockbuster star-director duo. Since the film is still in production, it does not yet have an IMDb rating.

 

Further reading: Netflix, OTT, IMDb
