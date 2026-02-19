Funky is a Telugu film that falls under the comedy genre, making its debut on OTT platforms following its theatrical release. Directed by Anudeep KV, it is his latest comedy piece after Jathi Ratnalu. The movie will be available in five languages: Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. This lighthearted drama follows the life of a young film director named Komal, who faces numerous hurdles while trying to finish his film.

When and Where to Watch

Funky will be released on March 13, 2026, on Netflix. It was released in theatres on February 13, 2026 and has a runtime of 128 minutes.

Trailer and Plot

The movie Funky is about the life of a girl named Komal, who is a film director at a very early stage of her career. Throughout her journey, she faces many back-to-back failures. One of her projects suffers from delays due to budget issues, leading Komal to consider casting the producer's daughter. Viewers can further explore the consequences of this action, as the movie shows the behind-the-scenes struggles of a film crew.

Cast and Crew

The Telugu satirical comedy Funky is written and directed by Anudeep KV. Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, the film stars Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar in the lead roles. The technical team includes music by Bheems Ceciroleo, cinematography by Suresh Sarangam, and editing by Navin Nooli.

Reception

The movie had a mediocre box office performance and it earned Rs 2.5 crores from the time it was in theatres. With an IMDb rating of 4.5 out of 10.