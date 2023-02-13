Technology News
Internet Explorer to Be Permanently Deactivated on Windows 10 via Microsoft Edge Update on February 14

Instead of a Windows update, Microsoft will irreversibly disable the outdated Internet Explorer 11 browser via an update to Microsoft Edge.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 13 February 2023 16:56 IST
Microsoft has already begun redirecting users from Internet Explorer to Microsoft Edge

Highlights
  • Microsoft cut off software updates for Internet Explorer 11 last June
  • The out-of-date browser can be a security risk for users on Windows
  • Visual references to Internet Explorer 11 will be removed in June

Microsoft is all set to permanently disable Internet Explorer, the company's out-of-support web browser, from its previous-generation Windows 10 operating system via a software update to its browser on Tuesday. While Windows 11, which was released in late 2021, did not include the insecure and outdated software, older versions of the OS, such as the currently supported Windows 10, continue to offer the app to users, even though software support was discontinued last year.   

The Redmond company had announced in December that it would permanently disable the Internet Explorer 11 app on February 14. All devices that have not been "redirected" Internet Explorer 11 to Microsoft Edge will be affected by this update, according to the firm. Gadgets 360 was able to verify that clicking on the Internet Explorer icon now redirects to Microsoft Edge on a Windows 10 computer.

Microsoft's deadline to disable the browser comes over half a year after it discontinued support on June 15, 2022. Meanwhile, a legacy feature, called IE Mode, has been built in to the modern Microsoft Edge. Users can load legacy websites that are built with outdated technology used by Internet Explorer, according to the message displayed by Microsoft.

internet explorer edge internet explorer

Internet Explorer 11 now redirects to Microsoft Edge
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Gadgets 360

 

Internet Explorer 11 will be disabled on Windows 10 computers via an update to Microsoft Edge, according to the company's announcement. It was previously announced that the company would issue a Windows update, but Microsoft says that the decision to turn off the software via an Edge update was made to help organisations easily transition remaining Internet Explorer 11 users to Microsoft Edge.

While the software itself will be disabled tomorrow, Microsoft reveals that visual references, such as icons and Start Menu items will only be removed with the June 2023 Windows monthly security update. However, systems administrators can choose to remove these references by using the "Disable IE policy" before the date of the shutdown, according to Microsoft. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Internet Explorer 11, Microsoft Edge, Microsoft
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Microsoft Dissolves Team of Hundred Working on Industrial Metaverse: Report
