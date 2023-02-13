Microsoft is all set to permanently disable Internet Explorer, the company's out-of-support web browser, from its previous-generation Windows 10 operating system via a software update to its browser on Tuesday. While Windows 11, which was released in late 2021, did not include the insecure and outdated software, older versions of the OS, such as the currently supported Windows 10, continue to offer the app to users, even though software support was discontinued last year.

The Redmond company had announced in December that it would permanently disable the Internet Explorer 11 app on February 14. All devices that have not been "redirected" Internet Explorer 11 to Microsoft Edge will be affected by this update, according to the firm. Gadgets 360 was able to verify that clicking on the Internet Explorer icon now redirects to Microsoft Edge on a Windows 10 computer.

Microsoft's deadline to disable the browser comes over half a year after it discontinued support on June 15, 2022. Meanwhile, a legacy feature, called IE Mode, has been built in to the modern Microsoft Edge. Users can load legacy websites that are built with outdated technology used by Internet Explorer, according to the message displayed by Microsoft.

Internet Explorer 11 now redirects to Microsoft Edge

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Gadgets 360

Internet Explorer 11 will be disabled on Windows 10 computers via an update to Microsoft Edge, according to the company's announcement. It was previously announced that the company would issue a Windows update, but Microsoft says that the decision to turn off the software via an Edge update was made to help organisations easily transition remaining Internet Explorer 11 users to Microsoft Edge.

While the software itself will be disabled tomorrow, Microsoft reveals that visual references, such as icons and Start Menu items will only be removed with the June 2023 Windows monthly security update. However, systems administrators can choose to remove these references by using the "Disable IE policy" before the date of the shutdown, according to Microsoft.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

The OnePlus 11 5G was launched at the company's Cloud 11 launch event which also saw the debut of several other devices. We discuss this new handset and all of OnePlus' new hardware on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.