The Night Manager Part 2 Starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor to Release on June 30

The Night Manager follows Shaan Sengupt, who goes undercover to bring down the empire of arms dealer Shaildendra ‘Shelly’ Rungta.

By ANI | Updated: 4 May 2023 22:02 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @AnilKapoor

The Night Manager is the Hindi-language adaptation of John le Carre’s novel of the same name

  • The show is created and directed by Sandeep Modi
  • The Night Manager also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome
  • The Night Manager: Part 2 is twice the action and thrill

The second part of popular series The Night Manager, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor, will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on June 30. A high-octane thriller wrapped in lavish drama and picturesque sights, The Night Manager is the Hindi-language adaptation of John le Carre's novel of the same name.

The show is created and directed by Sandeep Modi and produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia.

The Night Manager follows Shaan Sengupta (Kapur), who goes undercover to bring down the empire of arms dealer Shaildendra ‘Shelly' Rungta (Anil Kapoor). Director Modi said the team was overwhelmed by the love the first part received after it released in February this year.

"The Night Manager: Part 2 is twice the action and thrill. The strong alliance between Shaan and Shelly will shake the crux of everything and spin a new web of conspiracies and deception. There is a lot more to see in the coming part and the audience will enjoy each bit of the series," the creator said in a statement.

Kapoor said the love and support from fans pushed them to work harder on the second chapter.

"I can't wait for everyone to witness the twists and turns that lie ahead. Shelly will be seen at his best," he added.

Kapur said, "The success of the first part has been truly humbling, and we are excited for audiences to see what lies ahead in the journey of Shelly and Shaan. The twists, the thrill and the tension - will all conclude."

The Night Manager also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl and Saswata Chatterjee in pivotal roles. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: The night Manager, The Night Manager Part 2, Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur
