Directed by Santosh Kohle, Madam Sarpanch is a Hindi dub version of the Marathi drama series named Saubhagyawati Sarpach Season 1. This series has finally landed on the digital screens. The plot follows a couple, where the husband has been serving as a Sarpanch for two terms, while the wife is a modest housewife with an effective contribution towards the village via social work. However, things take a turn when the next elections approach and the seat is reserved for an OBC woman. What unfolds next is full of drama.

When and Where to Watch Madam Sarpanch

The series is now available to stream on the Ultra Play OTT platform. The viewers, however, will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Madam Sarpanch

This Marathi series revolves around a couple, Dadarao (Played by Kishore Kadam) and Awali (Played by Devika Daftardar), where Dadarao has been serving as a sarpanch for two terms, while Awali is a housewife with immense contributions towards the welfare of women in the village. Often underestimating her worth, Dadarao's fate takes a turn when he learns that the next sarpanch seat in the Dongav Budruk (Village) has been reserved for an OBC woman. Now, he has to reluctantly make his wife enter the elections and politics. The sequences of the series are dramatic and high on entertainment.

Cast and Crew of Madam Sarpanch

Madam Sarpanch stars Kishore Kadam, Devika Daftardar, Nagesh Bhonsle, Ashwini Kulkarni, and more in the pivotal roles. Sushilkumar Agrawal has produced the series, while Dhananjay Kulkarni is the face behind cinematography.

Reception of Madam Sarpanch

The series has recently been released on digital screens; therefore, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.