13th OTT Release Date Revealed: Know Everything About This Drama Series

13th is an upcoming web series that follows the entrepreneurial journey of a former student and a mentor when they decide to set up an educational startup.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 September 2025 21:51 IST
Student and Mentor Unite to Build More Than Just a Startup

  • 13th is an upcoming web series
  • It is based on the life of the famous Indian educator, Mohit Tyagi
  • Streaming begins on Oct 1st, 2025, only on Sony LIV
Created by Sameer Mishra, 13th is an upcoming web series that is inspired by the life of the famous Indian Educator named Mohit Tyagi, also known as MT sir. This series will revolve around a former student and MT, wherein they will team up to build an educational startup. The series will explore themes of challenges, India's competitive education culture, and the significance of the drop year, i.e., after Class 12th. The series will highlight thought-provoking and emotional sequences.

When and Where to Watch 13th

This series is set to land on October 1, 2025, only on SonyLIV. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of 13th

13th is an inspiring drama series based on the life of an Indian educator named Mohit Tyagi (MT Sir). This series follows a former student named Ritesh (played by Paresh Pahuja), a successful venture capitalist, who partners with his mentor, MT Sir (portrayed by Gagandev Riar), to open an educational startup. As the duo embarks on this entrepreneurship journey, they are faced with multiple challenges, and their bond is tested during this journey. This series explores the significance of the drop year, often referred to as 13th.

Cast and Crew of 13th

Directed by Nishil Sheth, this web series features Paresh Pahuja and Gangandev Riar in the lead roles. They have been supported by Girija Oak, Pradnya Motghare, Rajendra Bhatia, and more. The music composition has been delivered by Goyell Saab, whereas Partik Parmar is the cinematographer.

Reception of 13th

This series is yet to land on the digital screens; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable. However, the makers are positive about a decent response due to an impressive plot.

 

Further reading: OTT, SONYLIV, SERIES, WEBSERIES, Entertainment
