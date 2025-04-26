35 Chinna Vishayam Illa Now Streaming on Aha: What You Need to Know

35 Chinna Vishayam Illa is now available for streaming online. The Telugu origin film is directed by Nanda Kishore Emani. The movie was released in the original version and Tamil version in theatres successfully on September 6, 2024 and December 25, 2024, respectively. Now, the Tamil version of the movie is now available for streaming on Aha Video, after getting successful responses from the audience in the theatres. The audience could well resonate with the comedic mishaps and middle-class struggles.

When and Where to Watch on OTT

After the successful response of 35 Chinna Vishayam Illa, the movie is available for streaming on Aha Video in the Tamil language from April 25, 2025. The OTT platform announced the news on its official X handle. The original version has already been released on Aha Video in October 2024.

Trailer and Plot

The storyline focuses on a Telugu Brahmin family that is dealing with the struggle of their boy failing exams frequently. His mother, being most concerned, faces social and family pressures, searches for the fallout and scope of improvement amidst all the family chaos that is running in this regard. The film also depicts the bond of siblings between Arun and Varun, who together handle the challenges of the academic pressure and their lost friendships due to their life scenario. The trailer glimpse showcases the emotional moments in this light-hearted drama with the crunch of comedy in between that shows the life struggles of middle-class families. Audience could relate completely with the movie due to its relatable storytelling, dialogues, and characters.

Cast and Crew

The film has been written by Prasnath Vigensh, Nanda Kishoe Emani and Amaravadhi. It is directed by Nanda Kishore Emani, and it is his first movie as a filmmaker. It features Nivetha Thomas, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, and Arundev Pothula in the main characters, whereas other actors are Vishwadev Rachakonda, Abhay Shankar Duvvuri, D Krishna Teja, Gautami Tadimalla, K. Bhagyaraj, and Ananya Madgul.

Reception and Buzz

The theatre release of the film received magical responses despite the clash with Thalapathy Vijay's The GOAT. Critics praised the movie for its screenplay and the timing of its comedy. After its digital release, too, it gained great attention. And now it is going to have a further blast in the Tamil version on Aha.