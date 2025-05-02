3 Roses Season 2 OTT Release: Where to Watch Girl-Centric Telugu Drama Series Online?

3 Roses is again hitting the OTT platform. It is one of the famous series which is girl-oriented, and it gained a lot of audience responses. Starring Esha Rebba and Harsha Chemudu, this web series is again ready to win the audience's hearts. Makers have now released the teaser, which is completely anticipated. Later, in a post by Cinema Rare on X, it was announced that 3 Rose season 2, a Telugu series coming soon. This Maruthi-directed web series has captured the attention of viewers in season 1, and there is a buzz for season 2 too.

When and Where to watch 3 Roses Season 2

The excited viewers can watch the series on the OTT platform, Aha Video. The date of release is not out yet. However, the old season was released in 2021. The teaser was launched during March this year.

Trailer and Plot: ‘Frawns vs Prawns'

Viewers can see Ritu in the trailer moving forward on a new adventure with two new characters, whose identities have not been revealed. The theme of movie is based on girls friendship who handles challenges of life by balancing personal and professional life. There are two new characters with Ritu, which brings a new approach to the storyline of this series. The teaser comes with a tagline ‘Frawns or Prawns' giving a new twist.

Cast and Crew of 3 Roses Season 2

Rose 3 season 2 features Esha Rebba and Harsha Chemudu, with the recreation of the track from previous season. The series has been directed by K. Kiran Kumar, and written by Ravi Namburii and Sandeep Bolla. Produced under the banner of SKN with Mass Movie Makers, the season offers engaging storyline with new characters. The name of two other characters with Esha are still hidden.

Reception of 3 Roses Seson 2

The audience is still waiting for the date to watch the season 2. There has been a great response earlier in 2021. Girls have resonated with it perfectly. However, not everyone could relate to it as the last season had IMDb rating as 5.5 out of 10.