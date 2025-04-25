Technology News
Vivo X200 FE to Launch in India Soon With Purported Dimensity 9400e Chip, 6.31-inch OLED Display: Report

The purported Vivo X200 FE will reportedly launch in China as the Vivo S30 Pro Mini.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 April 2025 19:29 IST
Vivo X200 FE to Launch in India Soon With Purported Dimensity 9400e Chip, 6.31-inch OLED Display: Report

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X200 Pro Mini (pictured) was launched in China in October 2024

Highlights
  • Vivo X200 FE may have a 6.31-inch 120Hz 1.5K LTPO OLED screen
  • The handset may pack two 50-megapixel rear cameras
  • The Vivo X200 FE will likely support 90W fast charging
Vivo X200 FE could arrive in India in place of the Vivo X200 Pro Mini, which was unveiled in China in October 2024, alongside the base and Pro variants. The latter two were introduced in India last December. The Vivo X200 Pro Mini and X200 Ultra variants were previously tipped to come to the country. A recent report claims that the company may launch an FE variant in the country, in place of the X200 Pro Mini model, and that it could still be accompanied by the Vivo X200 Ultra.

Vivo X200 FE India Launch Timeline, Features (Expected)

Smartprix reports that the Vivo X200 FE is expected to launch in India in by the end of June, or the beginning of July. The handset is said to make its debut in the country instead of the Vivo X200 Pro Mini, which was previously tipped to debut alongside the Vivo X200 Ultra model.

The rumoured addition to the Vivo X200 series is expected to be powered by a Dimensity 9400e SoC, which is an unannounced chip, and might be a binned version of the Dimensity 9400 chipset. Notably, the Vivo X200 Pro Mini features a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC. In China, the handset is priced at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 56,000) for the 12GB+256GB variant.

The Vivo X200 FE will reportedly feature a 6.31-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. For optics, it may carry a 50-megapixel main rear sensor and a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter at the back. For selfies and video calls, it could get a 50-megapixel front camera sensor. It will likely support 90W fast charging, but the battery size is not yet known.

A Gizmochina report claims that the rumoured Vivo X200 FE will likely launch in China as the purported Vivo S30 Pro Mini, which is tipped to get a MediaTek Dimensity 9400e. The chipset has yet to be officially confirmed, and it will likely also be used in the purported OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition and an anticipated Realme smartphone.

Vivo X200 Ultra

Vivo X200 Ultra

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 3168x1440 pixels
Vivo X200 FE to Launch in India Soon With Purported Dimensity 9400e Chip, 6.31-inch OLED Display: Report
