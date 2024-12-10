Technology News
English Edition

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Movie Trilogy Confirmed for a 2025 Worldwide Release

The first film of Demon Slayer Infinity Castle trilogy will premiere globally in cinemas in 2025.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 December 2024 14:43 IST
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Movie Trilogy Confirmed for a 2025 Worldwide Release

Photo Credit: YouTube/Aniplex USA

The highly anticipated Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle trilogy will debut in theaters in 2025.

Highlights
  • Demon Slayer Infinity Castle first film releases in 2025
  • Teaser reveals Infinity Castle’s intricate setting
  • Crunchyroll to distribute globally with Sony Pictures Entertainment
Advertisement

The much-anticipated Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle trilogy is set to make its theatrical debut in 2025. While an exact release date has not yet been disclosed, excitement has already begun to mount among fans of the globally acclaimed anime. The announcement was made during the CCXP event, where key members of the production unveiled a teaser showcasing the intricate setting of the Infinity Castle. The trilogy will mark the culmination of the epic saga, concluding the journey of Tanjiro Kamado and his allies in their fight against Muzan Kibutsuji.

When and Where to Watch Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle

The first instalment of the Infinity Castle trilogy will be released exclusively in cinemas worldwide in 2025. Distribution will be handled by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment, covering all global regions except selected Asian markets. Fans can anticipate further announcements regarding the exact release date in the coming months.

Official Trailer and Plot of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle

A new visual and teaser were revealed, offering a glimpse into the next chapter of the Demon Slayer storyline. It features Muzan Kibutsuji ominously addressing the concept of eternity, accompanied by scenes summarising Tanjiro's journey from a novice demon slayer to a pivotal member of the Hashira. The story picks up after the Hashira Training Arc, with the Demon Slayer Corps entering the Infinity Castle for a decisive confrontation with Muzan and the Upper Rank demons.

The trilogy is expected to adapt the final battle arc of Koyoharu Gotoge's best-selling manga, bringing an end to the series that has captivated audiences since its debut in 2019.

Cast and Crew of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle

Takahiro Sakurai, Kengo Kawanishi, and Brazilian voice actor Daniel Figueira reprise their roles as Giyu Tomioka, Muichiro Tokito, and Tanjiro Kamado, respectively. The trilogy is being produced by ufotable, the studio renowned for its work on the series. The creative team promises a visually stunning and emotionally impactful conclusion to the Demon Slayer saga.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Demon Slayer, Infinity Castle, Anime Movies, 2025 Release, Tanjiro Kamado, Anime News
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
OnePlus Ace 5, OnePlus Ace 5 Pro Confirmed to Launch on December 12
Moto G35 5G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Movie Trilogy Confirmed for a 2025 Worldwide Release
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed
  2. Singham Again OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  3. Realme 14x 5G to Launch in India Soon; Rear Design Teased
  4. Google Year in Search 2024: Here's What Users in India Were Searching For
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's Camera Specs Leak via Camera FV-5 Database
  6. OpenAI's AI Video Platform Sora Is Finally Here: Details
  7. How To Apply For Pan 2.0 with QR Code Online
  8. Moto G35 5G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera Launched in India: See Price
  9. Cyberpunk 2077 is Getting a New Update, CD Projekt Red Confirms
  10. Realme Note 60x With IP54 Rating, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Joker: Folie à Deux OTT Release Revealed: Where to Watch Watch Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Starrer Movie
  2. Solo Leveling ReAwakening OTT Release Date Reportedly Confirmed
  3. Pharma OTT Release: Nivin Pauly Starrer to Stream on Disney+ Hotstar
  4. Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Movie Trilogy Confirmed for a 2025 Worldwide Release
  5. Zebra OTT Release Date: Satyadev’s Thriller Reported to Stream on Aha
  6. Realme 14x 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Design, Colourways Teased
  7. Xiaomi Unveils YU7 Electric SUV With China Launch Set for Next Year
  8. Redmi Turbo 4 Surfaces Online Again; Tipped to Launch in China Soon
  9. Redmi, OnePlus Smartphones With 7,000mAh Battery Could Arrive Next Year
  10. iOS 18.2 RC 2 Update for iPhone With ChatGPT Integration Fixes and More Rolls Out
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »