Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Movie Trilogy Confirmed for a 2025 Worldwide Release

The much-anticipated Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle trilogy is set to make its theatrical debut in 2025. While an exact release date has not yet been disclosed, excitement has already begun to mount among fans of the globally acclaimed anime. The announcement was made during the CCXP event, where key members of the production unveiled a teaser showcasing the intricate setting of the Infinity Castle. The trilogy will mark the culmination of the epic saga, concluding the journey of Tanjiro Kamado and his allies in their fight against Muzan Kibutsuji.

When and Where to Watch Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle

The first instalment of the Infinity Castle trilogy will be released exclusively in cinemas worldwide in 2025. Distribution will be handled by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment, covering all global regions except selected Asian markets. Fans can anticipate further announcements regarding the exact release date in the coming months.

Official Trailer and Plot of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle

A new visual and teaser were revealed, offering a glimpse into the next chapter of the Demon Slayer storyline. It features Muzan Kibutsuji ominously addressing the concept of eternity, accompanied by scenes summarising Tanjiro's journey from a novice demon slayer to a pivotal member of the Hashira. The story picks up after the Hashira Training Arc, with the Demon Slayer Corps entering the Infinity Castle for a decisive confrontation with Muzan and the Upper Rank demons.

The trilogy is expected to adapt the final battle arc of Koyoharu Gotoge's best-selling manga, bringing an end to the series that has captivated audiences since its debut in 2019.

Cast and Crew of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle

Takahiro Sakurai, Kengo Kawanishi, and Brazilian voice actor Daniel Figueira reprise their roles as Giyu Tomioka, Muichiro Tokito, and Tanjiro Kamado, respectively. The trilogy is being produced by ufotable, the studio renowned for its work on the series. The creative team promises a visually stunning and emotionally impactful conclusion to the Demon Slayer saga.