Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is Streaming Now on Disney+ Hotstar

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, starring Jude Law, premieres on Disney+ Hotstar with two episodes, bringing a new adventure in the galaxy.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 December 2024 15:00 IST
Photo Credit: Disney + Hotstar

The series debuted with its first two episodes available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on December 2.

Highlights
  • Star Wars: Skeleton Crew features Jude Law in an exciting new adventure
  • Watch Star Wars: Skeleton Crew now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar
  • New Star Wars series delves into themes of survival and exploration
The highly anticipated Star Wars: Skeleton Crew premiered exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on December 2 with a special two-episode release. The series, spearheaded by Jon Watts, known for directing Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Christopher Ford, presents a fresh narrative in the Star Wars universe. Jude Law stars in this adventure, where a group of young characters embark on a journey through the galaxy, encountering mystery and danger along the way.

When and Where to Watch Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

The series debuted with its first two episodes available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on December 2. The show will be accessible only on Disney+ Hotstar, making it a must-watch for subscribers of the platform.

Official Trailer and Plot of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

The trailer, available online, teases an engaging mix of adventure and suspense as a group of kids ventures beyond their familiar world into the galaxy's uncharted corners. Set in the Star Wars timeline following the fall of the Empire, the series promises to delve into themes of exploration and survival, with Jude Law portraying a key character guiding the young crew.

Cast and Crew of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

The series features Jude Law in a lead role, supported by an ensemble of young actors. Behind the scenes, Jon Watts and Christopher Ford helm the project as creators, bringing their storytelling expertise to the Star Wars franchise. Mick Giacchino, known for his work on The Penguin and The Muppets Mayhem, composed the series' music, continuing the franchise's tradition of iconic soundtracks.

 

