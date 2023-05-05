If you are a Shah Rukh Khan fan living in Bangladesh and wanting to see his movie on the big screen, then there's good news for you. After breaking all box office records in India, Pathaan is now all set to release in the neighbouring country.

As per Variety, in February this year, a consortium of 19 Bangladesh film associations decided to allow Hindi-language films to release in the country and with 10 films releasing each year. Pathaan is one of them, and it will hit the theatres in Bangladesh on May 12.

Nelson D'Souza, VP, international distribution, Yash Raj Films, said in a prepared statement, “Cinema has always been a unifying force between nations, races, and cultures. It transcends borders, galvanizes people, and plays a significant hand in bringing people together. We are incredibly thrilled that Pathaan, which has done historic business worldwide, will now get a chance to entertain audiences in Bangladesh.”

With its release in Bangladesh, Pathaan will definitely create history. Films produced by Bollywood have been banned from cinemas in Bangladesh since the country's independence in 1972, in a bid to protect the local movie industry.

However, in 2009, the decision was relaxed to allow Wanted, starring Salman Khan, to open in the region. The release was met with protests led by a local film industry organisation, with the film getting pulled from the 50 cinemas it was running in after a week, as per Variety.

In February 2023, during an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter, SRK responded to a fan's question about Pathaan's Bangladesh release.

“I have been told #Pathaan will release there soon,” SRK replied to a query from a Bangladeshi fan.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. It is the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

On receiving abundant love for Pathaan, SRK tweeted, “ITS NOT THE BUSINESS....ITS STRICTLY PERSONAL". Making ppl smile & entertaining them is our business & if we don't take it personally....it will never fly. Thanks to all who gave Pathaan love & all who worked on the film & proved ki mehnat lagan aur bharosa abhi Zinda Hai.Jai Hind."

Pathaan also saw superstar Salman Khan in a special cameo.

