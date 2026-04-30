iQOO Z11 was launched in China last month with a 6.83-inch AMOLED display and a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset. Now, iQOO appears to be gearing up to launch the phone in markets outside China. Ahead of the official announcement, it has been spotted on Geekbench. The listing indicates that the global variant will be slightly different from the one that will be released in China. The iQOO Z11 came with a dual rear camera unit and a 9,020mAh battery with 90W fast charging support.

iQOO Z11 Global Variant Listed on Geekbench Database

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) spotted the international variant of iQOO Z11 on the Geekbench website with model number Vivo I2512. It has 1,214 points (single core) and 3,091 points (multi core). The listing confirms the presence of an octa core Snapdragon CPU with a 2.71GHz peak frequency and 1.80GHz in base frequency, and Adreno 810 GPU.

These CPU speeds and GPU are associated with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. This suggests that the global variant will be different from the Chinese version. For context, the Chinese variant of iQOO Z11 has a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset under the hood. The listings also suggest that the handset might run on Android 16 with 12GB RAM.

iQOO Z11 was launched in China in March last week, and the Geekbench listing suggests that the global rollout will happen fairly quickly. The Chinese variant of the phone has a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate. It runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset, paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. It runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16.

On the rear, the iQOO Z11 features a dual rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilisation and up to a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It features a 9,020mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging. It also has IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance ratings.