The Peripheral has been renewed for a second season. In a tweet, Amazon Prime Video confirmed that a new chapter of the Chloë Grace Moretz-led mind-bending sci-fi drama is currently in the works. Based on the eponymous best-selling book by William Gibson, the TV series adaptation was helmed by Scott B. Smith, best known for the Keanu Reeves-led Siberia. Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, who executive-produced The Peripheral, return in similar roles for the new season. Currently, there is no release window for The Peripheral season 2.

“We are thrilled to continue the journey into Season Two and delve deeper into the incredible world that Gibson created,” Nolan and Joy said in a prepared statement. “On behalf of Scott Smith, Vincenzo Natali, and the entire team, we're grateful to our partners at Amazon and, most of all, to the fans.” Spoilers ahead - The Peripheral season 1 ended on a dramatic note, with protagonist Flynne Fisher (Moretz) getting herself killed by Conner (Eli Goree) in her own timeline, so it would appear as if it was Inspector Ainsley Lowbeer's (Alexandra Billings) doing. This action destroys the stolen data in Flynne's brain, after which she wakes up in her Peripheral in the futuristic deserted London.

Season 2 of @ThePeripheralPV is in the works! pic.twitter.com/IOXxCupfk8 — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) February 9, 2023

News about internal discussions for The Peripheral season 2 broke in December, with Collider reporting that Amazon Prime Video was working on scripts for new time-travel exploits. “We're already hard at work on scripts for Season 2 and a plan for Season 2, so nothing to say officially right now, but we're deep into it,” Vernon Sanders, Amazon Studios' Head of Television, said in the interview. The Peripheral marks the first series developed by Nolan and Joy, after signing the $150 million (about Rs. 1,238 crore) deal with Amazon Studios. Following Westworld's axing at HBO, the pair will also adapt the acclaimed Bethesda video game (franchise) Fallout for Amazon — starring Walter Goggins (The Hateful Eight) in the lead, against a post-nuclear wasteland.

Set in a 2032 dystopian US, The Peripheral follows Moretz's Flynne Fisher, who is pulled deep into the realm of virtual and augmented reality, when she decides to beta-test a simulation. It transports her to a deserted London and tasks her with breaking into the Research Institute corporation and stealing some intel. But when things go awry she realises that the world she is in is actually real, but set in the distant future where a series of cataclysmic events killed most of the population. The series also starred Jack Reynor (Midsommar) as Flynne's brother, who introduced her to the simulations.

All eight episodes of The Peripheral season 1 are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.