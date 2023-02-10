Technology News

The Peripheral Renewed for Second Season at Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Studios had been working on a script for The Peripheral season 2, back in December.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 10 February 2023 12:28 IST
The Peripheral Renewed for Second Season at Amazon Prime Video

Photo Credit: Sophie Mutevelian/ Prime Video

Gary Carr and Chloë Grace Moretz in a still from The Peripheral

Highlights
  • Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy will continue as executive producers
  • Chloë Grace Moretz will reprise her role as Flynne Fisher
  • Currently, there is no release window for The Peripheral season 2

The Peripheral has been renewed for a second season. In a tweet, Amazon Prime Video confirmed that a new chapter of the Chloë Grace Moretz-led mind-bending sci-fi drama is currently in the works. Based on the eponymous best-selling book by William Gibson, the TV series adaptation was helmed by Scott B. Smith, best known for the Keanu Reeves-led Siberia. Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, who executive-produced The Peripheral, return in similar roles for the new season. Currently, there is no release window for The Peripheral season 2.

“We are thrilled to continue the journey into Season Two and delve deeper into the incredible world that Gibson created,” Nolan and Joy said in a prepared statement. “On behalf of Scott Smith, Vincenzo Natali, and the entire team, we're grateful to our partners at Amazon and, most of all, to the fans.” Spoilers ahead - The Peripheral season 1 ended on a dramatic note, with protagonist Flynne Fisher (Moretz) getting herself killed by Conner (Eli Goree) in her own timeline, so it would appear as if it was Inspector Ainsley Lowbeer's (Alexandra Billings) doing. This action destroys the stolen data in Flynne's brain, after which she wakes up in her Peripheral in the futuristic deserted London.

News about internal discussions for The Peripheral season 2 broke in December, with Collider reporting that Amazon Prime Video was working on scripts for new time-travel exploits. “We're already hard at work on scripts for Season 2 and a plan for Season 2, so nothing to say officially right now, but we're deep into it,” Vernon Sanders, Amazon Studios' Head of Television, said in the interview. The Peripheral marks the first series developed by Nolan and Joy, after signing the $150 million (about Rs. 1,238 crore) deal with Amazon Studios. Following Westworld's axing at HBO, the pair will also adapt the acclaimed Bethesda video game (franchise) Fallout for Amazon — starring Walter Goggins (The Hateful Eight) in the lead, against a post-nuclear wasteland.

Set in a 2032 dystopian US, The Peripheral follows Moretz's Flynne Fisher, who is pulled deep into the realm of virtual and augmented reality, when she decides to beta-test a simulation. It transports her to a deserted London and tasks her with breaking into the Research Institute corporation and stealing some intel. But when things go awry she realises that the world she is in is actually real, but set in the distant future where a series of cataclysmic events killed most of the population. The series also starred Jack Reynor (Midsommar) as Flynne's brother, who introduced her to the simulations.

All eight episodes of The Peripheral season 1 are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
The Peripheral

The Peripheral

  • Release Date 21 October 2022
  • Genre Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
  • Cast
    Chloë Grace Moretz, Gary Carr, Jack Reynor, Eli Goree, Charlotte Riley, JJ Feild, Adelind Horan, T'Nia Miller, Alex Hernandez
  • Director
    Vincenzo Natali
  • Producer
    Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, Scott Smith, Athena Wickham, Steve Hoban, Vincenzo Natali, Greg Plageman
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: the peripheral, the peripheral season 2, the peripheral series, the peripheral renewed, the peripheral season 2 update, chloe grace moretz, lisa joy, jonathan nolan, william gibson, amazon prime video
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
iQoo Neo 7 5G Price in India, Sale Timeline Tipped Ahead of Launch: All Details
Infinix Smart 7 India Launch Date Set for February 22; to Come With 6.6-inch Display, 6,000mAh Battery
Featured video of the day
Exciting Mobile Games in 2023

Related Stories

The Peripheral Renewed for Second Season at Amazon Prime Video
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ChatGPT vs Bard: Everything We Know About Google's AI Chatbot
  2. Why ChatGPT Is a Data Privacy Nightmare for Everyone
  3. iQoo Neo 7 5G May Launch in India at This Price: Details
  4. Nothing Phone 1, Ear Stick Get Big Valentine’s Day Discounts: See Prices
  5. OnePlus Pad First Impressions: The Missing Piece of the Ecosystem Puzzle
  6. Xiaomi TV Stick 4K with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos to Launch in India on This Date
  7. Google Pixel 7a Design Tipped by Protective Case Renders
  8. Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition Launched in India: All Details
  9. Infinix Smart 7 With 6,000mAh Battery to Launch in India on This Date
  10. Vivo V27 Series India Launch Timeline, Price Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1, Nothing Ear Stick Get Discounts of Up to Rs. 3,000 Ahead of Valentine’s Day: All Details
  2. Infinix Smart 7 India Launch Date Set for February 22; to Come With 6.6-inch Display, 6,000mAh Battery
  3. The Peripheral Renewed for Second Season at Amazon Prime Video
  4. iQoo Neo 7 5G Price in India, Sale Timeline Tipped Ahead of Launch: All Details
  5. Google Meet Updated With Support for Captions in Video Recordings: All Details
  6. Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. BTC, ETH Retain Losses for Second Day in Row, Majority Altcoins Record Dips
  8. Spider-Man Noir Live-Action Series in Development at Amazon Prime Video
  9. FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Ignores Typical Legal Strategy, Keeps Talking Ahead of October Trial
  10. Kraken Crackdown: US SEC Targets Crypto 'Staking' as Crypto Firm Agrees to Shutter Unregistered Program
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.