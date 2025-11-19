Single Papa is an upcoming comedy-drama series that stars Kunal Khemu in the lead role. This is a light-hearted web series that will revolve around a newly divorced man-child, who takes his family into a great shock when he adopts a baby. What unfolds next leads to a big chaos and a lot of laughter. The series is expected to deliver a blend of laughter, humor, and a lot of crazy sequences. Likewise, the star cast of the web series is promising.

When and Where to Watch Single Papa

This web series will land on December 12, 2025, only on Netflix. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Single Papa

This Kunal Khemu starrer follows Gaurav Gehlot, who has recently gone through a divorce and is developing emotionally. This man-child, however, shocks his entire busy family when he decides to adopt a child. Soon, the conflict begins as the family offers a reality check to GG. From his habit of losing his own socks to making him understand the role of responsibility of a child, the family will engage in the epic drama, and what is notably called the grand Kalesh is further loaded. The sequences are expected to be packed with crazy family drama, comedy, and a lot of emotions.

Cast and Crew of Single Papa

Directed by Shashan Khaitan, this web series stars Kunal Khemu, Neha Dhupia, Prajkta Koli, and more in prominent roles. The production has been handled by Kishi Garg, while Manan Sagar is the editor.

Reception of Single Papa

This is an upcoming web series; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable. However, makers are positive about the response.