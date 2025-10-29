Technology News
Rangbaaz: The Bihar Chapter OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Crime Thriller Movie Online?

Rangbaaz: The Bihar Chapter is an upcoming movie that is set to release on Zee 5.

Updated: 29 October 2025 18:31 IST
Photo Credit: Zee5

Highlights
  • Rangbaaz: The Bihar Chapter is an upcoming crime-thriller movie
  • It is based on the life of Mohammad Shahabuddin, a gangster-turned-politi
  • Streaming starts on Oct 31st, 2025, only on Zee 5
Written by Siddharth Mishra, Rangbaaz is set to make a comeback, but this time, as a movie. Rangbaaz: The Bihar Chapter will revolve around the life of Haroon Shah Ali Baig, also known as Saheb, a gangster-turned-politician, who became a popular name in Bihar. The sequences of the movie will follow his life, wherein his evolution to becoming a powerful figure in the state will be showcased. The movie comprises high-intensity action sequences and offers a blend of emotions and conspiracies.

When and Where to Watch Rangbaaz: The Bihar Chapter

This movie will land on October 31, 2025, only on Zee 5. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Rangbaaz: The Bihar Chapter

Inspired by the real-life gangster Mohammad Shahabuddin, Rangbaaz: The Bihar Chapter will follow the transformation of Haroon Shah Ali Baig (played by Vineet Kumar Singh), from a local criminal to a powerful politican. His journey will commence from acquiring money and power through crime, but his charity and use of resources to help the poor will equally make him Robinhood at the same time. The plot will explore his rise to downfall and how he is feared for his ruthlessness.

Cast and Crew of Rangbaaz: The Bihar Chapter

This crime thriller movie stars Vineet Kumar Singh in the lead role, followed by Aakanksha Singh, Saharsh Shukla, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Prashant Narayana, and more in key roles. The production has been handled by Ajay Rai.

Reception of Rangbaaz: The Bihar Chapter

This movie is yet to hit the digital screens on October 31, 2025. Henceforth, the IMDb rating of the movie is currently unavailable.

 

