Dhoolpet Police Station OTT Release Revealed: Know Where to Watch it Online?

Dhoolpet Police Station is a fun-filled comedy and crime-based series set in the vibrant lanes of Hyderabad.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 November 2025 23:21 IST
Dhoolpet Police Station OTT Release Revealed: Know Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: Aha Tamil

Telugu comedy-crime series Dhoolpet Police Station delivers quirky cases, vibrant characters, OTT

Highlights
  • Comedy and crime blend perfectly with quirky police cases
  • Features Shanmukh Jaswanth, Siri Hanumanth, Getup Srinu and Chammak Chan
  • Directed by Ravi Kiran and produced by Aha Studios
Dhoolpet Police Station is a comedy and crime-related web series set in the backdrop of Hyderabad. This series revolves around a police man who is quite different in handling his cases, which are very unusual. There is an unexpected twist in all his cases with entertaining situations. With the great performances, there is humour, crime, a fast-moving story approach and spice; the drama is quite captivating to watch, as it has local flavour, relevant moments and colourful characters with lots of energy.

When and Where to Watch

Dhooplet is arriving on the Aha Tamil OTT platform soon, making it worth it for the audience to enjoy from their screens.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer of the movie shows a vibrant world where the police handle the issues of neighbours, and they are crime-related, which comes as a surprise. The story of the series revolves around a group of officers leading at the Dhoolpet Police Station. They have different and strong personalities. Working together, they want to bring change in society by reforming their area in terms of crime, disputes and other conflicts. The series blends with twists and suspense, which keeps the story more entertaining without being heavy.

Cast and Crew

The series includes a talented cast with Shanumukh Jaswanth, Siri Hanumanth, Getup Srinu, and Chammak Chandra. It has been directed by Ravi Kiran and produced by Aha Studios.

Reception

The series has received great reviews from critics and the audience on social media for its entertaining story, and it has no rating on IMDb, as it has not been released.

 

