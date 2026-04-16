Vivo has not officially revealed the global pricing of the Vivo X300 Ultra, but retailer listings have begun to hint at its positioning in European markets. The flagship smartphone is scheduled to debut outside China on April 24, following its initial launch in the country on March 30. The handset comes with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, and includes a Zeiss-backed camera setup with a 200-megapixel main sensor, a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter, along with support for teleconverter accessories and 100W fast charging.

Vivo X300 Ultra EU Price, Pre-Order Offers Detailed Online

The Vivo X300 Ultra has appeared on Amazon Germany (via Android Authority), where it is listed in a single top-end configuration with 16GB + 1TB onboard storage at EUR 2,000 (roughly Rs. 2,19,800) and is available in Green and Black colour options.

According to the listing, the Vivo X300 Ultra bundle, which includes a 400mm telephoto extender, a case, and a grip, is priced at EUR 2,667 (roughly Rs. 2,93,100), with a listed discount of EUR 268 (roughly Rs. 29,400) via a voucher. A more comprehensive bundle, which includes a video cage with handles, the telephoto lens, a photography case, and a grip, is listed at EUR 3,166 (roughly Rs. 3,47,900). This version also carries a larger voucher discount of EUR 767 (roughly Rs. 84,300).

Customers will also have access to pre-order benefits worth up to EUR 1,309 (roughly Rs. 1,43,800) for the X300 Ultra in select European markets between April 16 and April 23, 2026. As part of the offer, buyers can get a Pro Video Rig Kit worth EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 54,800), a one-year screen protection plan worth EUR 169 (roughly Rs. 18,600), a three-year warranty worth EUR 129 (roughly Rs. 14,200), and a five-year battery warranty worth EUR 129 (roughly Rs. 14,200) at no additional cost.

The company is also providing discounts of up to 50 percent on select accessories when purchased with the device. The Photography Kit is listed at EUR 299.50 (roughly Rs. 32,900), down from EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 98,900), while the carrier bag is priced at EUR 49.50 (roughly Rs. 5,400) instead of EUR 99 (roughly Rs. 10,900). The 100W Flash Charger is available at EUR 34.50 (roughly Rs. 3,800), reduced from EUR 69 (roughly Rs. 7,600).

In China, the Vivo X300 Ultra starts at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 95,900) for the base 12GB + 256GB option and goes up to CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,23,300) for the 16GB + 1TB Satellite Communication Edition.

Vivo X300 Ultra Features, Specifications

The Vivo X300 Ultra sports a 6.82-inch 144Hz 2K (3168×1440 pixel) AMOLED display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

The Vivo X300 Ultra features a Zeiss-backed camera setup with a 200-megapixel main sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with up to 3.7x optical zoom and up to 105x digital zoom, alongside a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone also supports teleconverter accessories for extended zoom. The 400mm teleconverter offers up to 17.4x optical zoom and enhanced stabilisation, with support for much higher zoom ranges. A more compact 200 teleconverter is also available, offering improved optics and stabilisation in a smaller form factor.

The Vivo X300 Ultra packs a 6,600mAh battery with 100W wired and 40W wireless charging support. It comes with support for 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. For security, it has a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor along with facial recognition.