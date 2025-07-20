Technology News
Practical People Win Now Streaming on Jio Hotstar: What You Need to Know About Zarna Garg's New Comedy Special

Zarna Garg, an immigrant Indian mom, brings her humorous touch to modern life while acknowledging an Indian mum's wisdom

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 July 2025 10:00 IST
Photo Credit: Hulu

Catch Zarna Garg’s latest stand-up special, Practical People Win, now streaming on JioCinema and Hotstar

  • Zarna Garg's new stand-up comedy on Practical People Win
  • She uses her wit and humorous take on modern life, family
  • Practical People Win brings a similar story and blends laughter
An Indian immigrant mom, joking about relatable family problems, brings new charm by taking a dig at husbands, in-laws and kids, to anyone questioning an Indian mom's wisdom. Zarna Garg brings a new comedic perspective to the latest special on Hulu and ensures that she gives a new way to look at modern life through her unique lens. This new stand-up comedy by Zarna Garg in Practical People Win is streaming on Jio Hotstar.Zarna Garg, an Indian immigrant mom, features in Practical People Win.

When and where should you watch Zarna Garg's new stand-up?

Zarna Garg, an immigrant Indian mom in the Practical People Win, is now streaming on Jio Hotstar.

Cast and Crew

Practical People Win is a stand-up comedy show now streaming on Jio Hotstar. It is directed by Jeff Tomsic and written and performed by Zarna Garg. Stacie Bakalar, Olivia Gerve, Adam Tripette, and Matthew Vaughan produce it. The crew includes Frida Olivia, the production designer, and the camera and electrical department, which is handled by Sam Barker and Don Starnes, along with the additional crew members.

Storyline

Practical People Win is a stand-up comedy show featured on Hulu. This time, Zarna Garg, an Indian immigrant mom, is here with her perspective on the modern family. She sets her wit and grit and takes a dig at husbands, in-laws and even children. She gives it back to anyone questioning an Indian mom's wisdom. Her unique way of looking at life will keep you drooling with laughter, and it is now streaming on Jio Hotstar.

Reception

In the new stand-up show Practical People Win, Zarna Garg, an Indian immigrant, tackles the problems in a fun way, using her unique and humorous mom's way of addressing them. The show has an IMDB rating of 6.1/10.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Zarna Garg, Practical People Win, Hulu
