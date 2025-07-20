An Indian immigrant mom, joking about relatable family problems, brings new charm by taking a dig at husbands, in-laws and kids, to anyone questioning an Indian mom's wisdom. Zarna Garg brings a new comedic perspective to the latest special on Hulu and ensures that she gives a new way to look at modern life through her unique lens. This new stand-up comedy by Zarna Garg in Practical People Win is streaming on Jio Hotstar.Zarna Garg, an Indian immigrant mom, features in Practical People Win.

When and where should you watch Zarna Garg's new stand-up?

Cast and Crew

Practical People Win is a stand-up comedy show now streaming on Jio Hotstar. It is directed by Jeff Tomsic and written and performed by Zarna Garg. Stacie Bakalar, Olivia Gerve, Adam Tripette, and Matthew Vaughan produce it. The crew includes Frida Olivia, the production designer, and the camera and electrical department, which is handled by Sam Barker and Don Starnes, along with the additional crew members.

Storyline

Practical People Win is a stand-up comedy show featured on Hulu. This time, Zarna Garg, an Indian immigrant mom, is here with her perspective on the modern family. She sets her wit and grit and takes a dig at husbands, in-laws and even children. She gives it back to anyone questioning an Indian mom's wisdom. Her unique way of looking at life will keep you drooling with laughter, and it is now streaming on Jio Hotstar.

Reception

In the new stand-up show Practical People Win, Zarna Garg, an Indian immigrant, tackles the problems in a fun way, using her unique and humorous mom's way of addressing them. The show has an IMDB rating of 6.1/10.