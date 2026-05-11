Amazon Great Summer Sale began last week, on May 8, for Prime members. On May 9, the sale event was made live for everyone, allowing customers to maximise their savings while buying their next gadget, like smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, microwaves, air conditioners, true wireless stereo (TWS), Bluetooth speakers, washing machines, and storage devices, regardless of the price segment. However, the highlight of the ongoing sale event is the discounts on gaming laptops that you might want to check. The Amazon Great Summer Sale is providing cashback offers, instant bank discounts, and exchange bonuses, on top of direct price cuts.

Whether you are a casual gamer who likes to play video games after work to wind down or a competitive gamer, the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale is giving you an opportunity to save up to Rs. 55,000 on your next gaming laptop. Amazon's sale event has listed gaming laptops from known brands, including Asus, MSI, Acer, Lenovo, and Dell, at relatively low prices. On top of direct price cuts, you can avail a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 9,500 with an HDFC Bank credit card.

For reference, you can purchase the Dell G15 gaming laptop with an Intel Core i5 13th Gen processor at a discounted price of Rs. 80,990, instead of its regular price of Rs. 1,05,398. Similarly, the Asus V16 with an Intel Core 7 14th Gen processor is available at Rs. 92,990, coming down from its listed price of Rs. 1,13,990. We have prepared a list of the best deals on gaming laptops priced under Rs. 1,00,000 to help you make an informed buying decision.

Amazon Great Summer Sale: Top Deals on Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 1 Lakh

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