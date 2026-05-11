Amazon Great Summer Sale: Top Deals on Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 1 Lakh

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Amazon Great Summer Sale: Top Discounts on Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 1 Lakh From Asus, MSI, and More

Amazon Great Summer Sale is offering exclusive deals to Prime members.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 May 2026 18:01 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale: Top Discounts on Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 1 Lakh From Asus, MSI, and More

Photo Credit: HP

Amazon Sale is offering HP Victus gaming laptops at discounted prices

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Highlights
  • You can save up to Rs. 55,000 on your next gaming laptop
  • Amazon Great Summer Sale began on May 8 for Prime members
  • Amazon Great Summer Sale is offering instant discounts
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Amazon Great Summer Sale began last week, on May 8, for Prime members. On May 9, the sale event was made live for everyone, allowing customers to maximise their savings while buying their next gadget, like smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, microwaves, air conditioners, true wireless stereo (TWS), Bluetooth speakers, washing machines, and storage devices, regardless of the price segment. However, the highlight of the ongoing sale event is the discounts on gaming laptops that you might want to check. The Amazon Great Summer Sale is providing cashback offers, instant bank discounts, and exchange bonuses, on top of direct price cuts.

Whether you are a casual gamer who likes to play video games after work to wind down or a competitive gamer, the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale is giving you an opportunity to save up to Rs. 55,000 on your next gaming laptop. Amazon's sale event has listed gaming laptops from known brands, including Asus, MSI, Acer, Lenovo, and Dell, at relatively low prices. On top of direct price cuts, you can avail a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 9,500 with an HDFC Bank credit card.

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For reference, you can purchase the Dell G15 gaming laptop with an Intel Core i5 13th Gen processor at a discounted price of Rs. 80,990, instead of its regular price of Rs. 1,05,398. Similarly, the Asus V16 with an Intel Core 7 14th Gen processor is available at Rs. 92,990, coming down from its listed price of Rs. 1,13,990. We have prepared a list of the best deals on gaming laptops priced under Rs. 1,00,000 to help you make an informed buying decision.

Amazon Great Summer Sale: Top Deals on Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 1 Lakh

Model List Price Sale Price Buy Now
Asus TUF A15 (AMD Ryzen 7) Rs. 83,990 Rs. 67,990 Buy Now
Asus V16 (14th Gen Intel Core 7) Rs. 1,13,990 Rs. 92,990 Buy Now
Dell G15 (13th Intel Core i5) Rs. 1,05,398 Rs. 80,990 Buy Now
HP Victus (AMD Ryzen 7) Rs. 84,838 Rs. 78,990 Buy Now
HP Victus (Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050) Rs. 74,026 Rs. 64,990 Buy Now
Lenovo LOQ (12th Gen Intel Core i5) Rs. 1,01,090 Rs. 79,755 Buy Now
MSI Thin 15 (13th Gen Intel Core i5) Rs. 80,990 Rs. 66,990 Buy Now
Lenovo LOQ (AMD Ryzen 7) Rs. 1,36,490 Rs. 94,990 Buy Now
HP Victus (Nvidia RTX 3050) Rs. 1,54,384 Rs. 99,990 Buy Now
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Asus ROG Strix Scar GL503GE-RS71 Laptop

Asus ROG Strix Scar GL503GE-RS71 Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i5
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10
Hard disk No
SSD No
Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti
Weight 2.60 kg
Asus TUF A15 Laptop

Asus TUF A15 Laptop

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good value for money
  • Smooth gaming performance
  • Upgradeable RAM and storage
  • Relatively light and portable
  • Bad
  • Fans can get loud when stressed
  • Disappointing battery life
  • Average quality screen
Read detailed Asus TUF A15 review
Display size 15.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Ryzen 7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 10
Hard disk 1TB
SSD 512GB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti
Weight 2.30 kg
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Further reading: Amazon Great Summer Sale, Amazon, Dell, Asus, HP, Lenovo, MSI
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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