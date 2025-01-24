Technology News
OTT Releases This Week (Jan 20- Jan 26): Hisaab Barabar, Sweet Dreams, and More

This week’s must-watch OTT films and series include gripping thrillers, heartwarming comedies, and inspiring stories.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 24 January 2025 13:02 IST
OTT Releases This Week (Jan 20- Jan 26): Hisaab Barabar, Sweet Dreams, and More

OTT films and series include gripping thrillers, heartwarming comedies, and inspiring stories

Highlights
  • Hisaab Barabar: Thriller with Madhavan, streaming on ZEE5
  • Sweet Dreams: Romantic comedy with Parashar and Palkar
  • Star Trek: Section 31, a new sci-fi adventure on Paramount+
An exciting lineup of web series and films has made its way to OTT platforms, offering viewers a variety of genres to explore. With suspense-filled plots, romantic encounters, and inspiring stories, these releases promise engaging entertainment. Featuring top-tier talent and creative storytelling, these productions are now available on platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and ZEE5. Below is a detailed overview of seven must-watch OTT releases this week, offering something for everyone.

Top OTT Releases This Week

Check out the top OTT releases for this week on different OTT platforms:

Hisaab Barabar

  • Release Date: January 24, 2025
  • Genre: Thriller
  • Where to Watch: ZEE5
  • Cast: R. Madhavan, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Kirti Kulhari, Yogesh Tripathi, Faisal Rashid, Rajesh Jais, Jitender Hooda, Sukumar Tudu, Sachin Vidrohi, Shaunak Duggal

This gripping thriller revolves around Radhe Mohan Sharma, an honest railway ticket inspector who stumbles upon a minor discrepancy in his bank account. His persistence in uncovering the truth reveals a large-scale financial scam. Directed by Ashwini Dhir, the film blends suspense with a satirical look at societal issues. Madhavan's portrayal of a man battling against corruption adds depth to the narrative, supported by strong performances from the ensemble cast.

 

Sweet Dreams

  • Release Date: January 24, 2025
  • Genre: Romantic Comedy
  • Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar
  • Cast: Mithila Palkar, Meiyang Chang, Sauraseni Maitra, Amol Parashar, Ayesha Adlakha, Mohini Shimpi, Faye D'Souza, Sukkarann Vats

Sweet Dreams is an enchanting romantic comedy tells the story of Kenny and Dia, two strangers who start dreaming about each other. As they attempt to bridge the gap between their dreams and reality, their lives are filled with charming moments and challenges. Directed by Victor Mukherjee, the film explores the unpredictability of love and destiny. The chemistry between Parashar and Palkar shines, making it an endearing watch.

 

Prime Target

  • Release Date: January 22, 2025
  • Genre: Conspiracy Thriller
  • Where to Watch: Apple TV+
  • Cast: Leo Woodall, Quintessa Swindell, Sidse Babett Knudsen, David Morrissey, Stephen Rea, Fra Fee, Joseph Mydell, Jason Flemyng, Martha Plimpton, Harry Lloyd, Ali Suliman, Daisy Waterstone, Sofia Barclay, Tom Stourton, Tom Byrne, Emily Renée

Prime Target follows a young mathematician and a government agent who join forces to expose a conspiracy threatening groundbreaking scientific research. Packed with tension and twists, the series delves into the shadowy world of espionage and power plays. The performances by Woodall and Swindell bring the complex characters to life, keeping the audience invested in their perilous journey.

 

Star Trek: Section 31

  • Release Date: January 24, 2025
  • Genre: Sci-Fi Adventure
  • Where to Watch: Paramount+
  • Cast: Michelle Yeoh, Kacey Rohl, Humberly González, Omari Hardwick, Robert Kazinsky, Sam Richardson, Sven Ruygrok, James Hiroyuki Liao

Set in the expansive Star Trek universe, this film features Emperor Philippa Georgiou, portrayed by Michelle Yeoh, as she battles the demons of her past while safeguarding the United Federation of Planets. Directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi, the narrative weaves action, redemption, and futuristic intrigue. Yeoh's compelling performance anchors the story, making it a standout addition to the franchise.

 

Sivarapalli

  • Release Date: January 24, 2025
  • Genre: Comedy
  • Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
  • Cast: Rag Mayur, Muralidhar Goud, Rupa Lakshmi, Uday Gurrala, Sunny Palle, Pavani Karanam

Another interesting OTT release for this week is the Telugu spin-off of the popular Hindi web series OTT Panchayat. Dubbed as Sivarapalli, the series stars Rag Mayur, who portrays a Shyam, an engineering graduate. Unlike his friends, Shyam fails to secure a lucrative job in the city and, hence, reluctantly agrees to work in a secluded village, Sivarapalli, in Telangana.

 

The Smile Man

  • Release Date: January 24, 2025
  • Genre: Psychological Drama
  • Where to Watch: Aha
  • Cast: R. Sarathkumar, Sri Kumar, Sija Rose, Ineya, George Maryan, Kumar Natarajan, Baby Azhiya, and Rajkumar

The Smile Man is an intense drama centres on a police officer suffering from Alzheimer's disease, who is tasked with solving a high-stakes case before his memory deteriorates. The narrative examines themes of resilience and vulnerability, offering a poignant portrayal of the protagonist's struggles. Sarathkumar delivers a powerful performance, adding emotional weight to this gripping story.

 

Razakar

  • Release Date: January 24, 2025
  • Genre: Historical Drama
  • Where to Watch: Aha
  • Cast: Bobby Simha, Tej Sapru, Makarand Deshpande, Raj Arjun, Annusriya Tripathi, Vedhika, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Indraja, Prema, Thalaivasal Vijay, Chandhunadh, Tarak Ponnappa, Arav Choudary, Vijay, Cheluva Raj, Keshav Deepak

Set during the tumultuous period of India's independence, this film depicts the challenges faced in Hyderabad's princely state. The movie brings to life the historical events through a compelling narrative and meticulous attention to detail. The ensemble cast delivers strong performances, adding authenticity to the portrayal of this critical chapter in history.

 

List of Other OTT Releases This Week

Movie/Series Streaming Platform OTT Release Date
Didi JioCinema January 26, 2025
The Sand Castle Netflix January 24, 2025
Sivarapalli Amazon Prime Video January 24, 2025
Shafted Netflix January 24, 2025
The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call Netflix January 24, 2025
Study Group Viki January 23, 2025
Harlem Season 3 Amazon Prime Video January 23, 2025
Puro Puri Eken Hoichoi January 23, 2025
Eva the Owlet: Season 2 Apple TV+ January 23, 2025
The Night Agent Netflix January 23, 2025
Fear Amazon Prime Video January 22, 2025
W.A.G.s to Riches Netflix January 22, 2025
Barroz Disney+ Hotstar January 22, 2025
Gladiator II Paramount+ January 21, 2025
Hisaab Barabar

Hisaab Barabar

  • Release Date 24 January 2025
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Madhavan, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Kirti Kulhari, Rashami Desai, Sukumar Tudu, Sachin Viddrrohi, Asad Alvi, Prem Anand, Akshay Bhagat, Imran Hasnee
  • Director
    Ashwani Dhir
  • Producer
    Jyoti Deshpande, Sharad Patel, Shreyanshi Patel
The Smile Man

The Smile Man

  • Release Date 27 December 2024
  • Language Tamil
  • Genre Crime, Thriller
  • Cast
    R. Sarathkumar, Sija Rose, Iniya, Suresh Chandra Menon, Rajkumar, George Maryan, Baby Aazhiya, Kumar Natarajan, Gopi Gpr
  • Director
    Syam Praveen
  • Producer
    Salil Das, Aneesh Haridasan, Anandan T
Sweet Dreams

Sweet Dreams

  • Release Date 24 January 2025
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Drama, Romance
  • Cast
    Mithila Palkar, Meiyang Chang, Sauraseni Maitra, Amol Parashar, Ayesha Adlakha, Mohini Shimpi, Faye D'Souza, Sukkarann Vats
  • Director
    Victor Mukherjee
  • Producer
    Neha Anand, Jyoti Deshpande, Pranjal Khandhdiya
Prime Target

Prime Target

  • Genre Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Leo Woodall, Quintessa Swindell, Stephen Rea, David Morrissey, Martha Plimpton, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Jason Flemyng, Harry Lloyd, Ali Suliman, Fra Fee
  • Director
    Brady Hood
  • Producer
    Marina Brackenbury, Emma Broughton, Laura Hastings-Smith, Brady Hood, Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan, Beth Pattinson, Ed Rubin, Michael Schaefer, Ridley Scott, Steve Thompson, David W. Zucker
Star Trek: Section 31

Star Trek: Section 31

  • Language English
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Michelle Yeoh, Omari Hardwick, Kacey Rohl, Sam Richardson, Sven Ruygrok, Robert Kazinsky, Humberly Gonzalez, James Hiroyuki Liao
  • Director
    Olatunde Osunsanmi
  • Producer
    Aaron Baiers, Craig Sweeny, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Michelle Yeoh, Ted Miller
Sivarapalli

Sivarapalli

  • Genre Comedy, Drama
OTT Releases This Week (Jan 20- Jan 26): Hisaab Barabar, Sweet Dreams, and More
