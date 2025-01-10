Realme has announced its Republic Day Sale in India, which will start on January 13 and bring limited-time offers on various Realme smartphones and AIOT products. The deals will be available via the company's India website, Amazon and Flipkart. The Realme P2 Pro 5G is confirmed to receive up to Rs. 5,000 discount in the sale. The Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G and Realme GT 7 Pro will be available at heavily discounted prices during the sale. The Realme Republic Day Sale special sale brings up to Rs. 500 discount on Realme Buds T310 and Buds T110 as well.

Realme Announces Deals on Smartphones and AIoT Products

During the upcoming Realme Republic Day Sale, the Realme P2 Pro 5G will start at Rs. 17,999. This marks a discount of Rs. 4,000 from the regular starting price of the smartphone. Similarly, the Realme GT 7 Pro will have a starting price of Rs. 54,999 instead of the original price tag of Rs. 59,999. The top-end variant of the phone with 16GB RAM+512GB storage will retail for Rs. 59,999, down from Rs. 65,999.

The Realme 14x will get a Rs. 1,000 discount and start at Rs. 13,999 in the upcoming sale, while the Realme 13 Pro will be sold for Rs. 23,999, instead of Rs. 26,999.

The base 6GB+128GB variant of Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G will be up for sale with a price tag of Rs. 14,499, instead of Rs. 16,999. The Realme GT 6T will be sold for Rs. 23,999, down from the launch price of Rs. 30,999. The top-end variant of the phone will be available for Rs. 29,999, down from Rs. 39,999. The Realme 13+ 5G is confirmed to retail for an initial price tag of Rs. 16,999, in the sale instead of Rs. 20,999

The Realme Buds Air 6 will get a Rs. 500 discount, bringing its price down to Rs .2,799, instead of Rs. 3,299. Similarly, the Realme Buds T310 will be sold for Rs. 1,999, down from Rs. 2,199. The Realme Buds T110 will cost Rs. 1,099, instead of Rs. 1,499.

As mentioned, Realme's Republic Day sale will go live on January 13 and will go on till January 19 through the official Realme website, Amazon and Flipkart. The buyers can avail of discounts on Realme GT 7 Pro through retail stores. The discounts on Realme 14x and the Realme 13 Pro 5G will be limited for purchases made through stores.