Realme Announces Republic Day Sale With Discounts on Realme GT 7 Pro, Realme GT 6T, More

Realme GT 7 Pro will start at Rs. 54,999 in Realme's upcoming Republic Day sale.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 January 2025 14:30 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme P2 Pro 5G runs on Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC

Highlights
  • Realme Republic Day Sale will start on January 13
  • Realme 14x will get a Rs. 1,000 discount
  • Realme GT 6T will be sold for Rs. 23,999
Realme has announced its Republic Day Sale in India, which will start on January 13 and bring limited-time offers on various Realme smartphones and AIOT products. The deals will be available via the company's India website, Amazon and Flipkart. The Realme P2 Pro 5G is confirmed to receive up to Rs. 5,000 discount in the sale. The Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G and Realme GT 7 Pro will be available at heavily discounted prices during the sale. The Realme Republic Day Sale special sale brings up to Rs. 500 discount on Realme Buds T310 and Buds T110 as well.

Realme Announces Deals on Smartphones and AIoT Products

During the upcoming Realme Republic Day Sale, the Realme P2 Pro 5G will start at Rs. 17,999. This marks a discount of Rs. 4,000 from the regular starting price of the smartphone. Similarly, the Realme GT 7 Pro will have a starting price of Rs. 54,999 instead of the original price tag of Rs. 59,999. The top-end variant of the phone with 16GB RAM+512GB storage will retail for Rs. 59,999, down from Rs. 65,999.

The Realme 14x will get a Rs. 1,000 discount and start at Rs. 13,999 in the upcoming sale, while the Realme 13 Pro will be sold for Rs. 23,999, instead of Rs. 26,999.

The base 6GB+128GB variant of Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G will be up for sale with a price tag of Rs. 14,499, instead of Rs. 16,999. The Realme GT 6T will be sold for Rs. 23,999, down from the launch price of Rs. 30,999. The top-end variant of the phone will be available for Rs. 29,999, down from Rs. 39,999. The Realme 13+ 5G is confirmed to retail for an initial price tag of Rs. 16,999, in the sale instead of Rs. 20,999

The Realme Buds Air 6 will get a Rs. 500 discount, bringing its price down to Rs .2,799, instead of Rs. 3,299. Similarly, the Realme Buds T310 will be sold for Rs. 1,999, down from Rs. 2,199. The Realme Buds T110 will cost Rs. 1,099, instead of Rs. 1,499.

As mentioned, Realme's Republic Day sale will go live on January 13 and will go on till January 19 through the official Realme website, Amazon and Flipkart. The buyers can avail of discounts on Realme GT 7 Pro through retail stores. The discounts on Realme 14x and the Realme 13 Pro 5G will be limited for purchases made through stores.

Realme 14x 5G

Realme 14x 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1604 pixels
Further reading: Realme Republic Day Sale, Republic Day Sale, Realme, Realme P2 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G, Realme GT 7 Pro
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
Dubai Developer Damac signs $1 Billion Deal with Blockchain Platform Mantra

