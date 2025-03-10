Return of the Dragon OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Kollywood's latest blockbuster, Dragon (Return of the Dragon in Telugu), has made waves at the box office, surpassing Rs 120 crore in collections across Tamil Nadu and the Telugu states. Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, the film features Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead, with Anupama Parameswaran and Kayadu Lohar playing pivotal roles. Backed by AGS Entertainment with a budget of Rs 35 crore, the film has emerged as a major commercial success. Following its theatrical run, the much-anticipated OTT release is now on the horizon.

When and Where to Watch Return of the Dragon

Dragon and its Telugu version Return of the Dragon will premiere on Netflix on March 28. The official announcement from the streaming platform is awaited, but reports suggest that digital rights were secured early due to the film's strong pre-release buzz. The movie's availability on Netflix is expected to further expand its audience reach, especially among those who missed its theatrical run.

Official Trailer and Plot of Return of the Dragon

The trailer, which was released prior to the film's theatrical debut. The storyline follows a young man navigating a series of unexpected events that alter his life's course, blending action, humour, and emotions. Pradeep Ranganathan's performance, combined with Ashwath Marimuthu's direction and Leon James' music, has been widely appreciated by audiences.

Cast and Crew of Return of the Dragon

The film stars Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role, with Anupama Parameswaran and Kayadu Lohar as the female leads. Ashwath Marimuthu has helmed the project, while AGS Entertainment's Archana Kalapathi has bankrolled it. Leon James has composed the music, contributing to the film's overall appeal.

Reception of Return of the Dragon

With a box office collection exceeding Rs 120 crore, the film has cemented its position as a commercial success. It has an IMDb rating 8.3 / 10.