Return to the Jurassic is now available on the OTT to a wider audience. It starts with a simple mission: gather the data and get out. It's not as simple as it looks. The engines fail, and the ship crashes. The ones who survived are on the menu for the dinosaurs. This is the story of a palaeontologist who leads an expedition to a remote island, finding Fire Hell Manlotus, which is an ancient plant that can cure cancer. Further, in his expedition, he finds the ruins of Jurassic Park and dinosaurs, which ignites a perilous escape.

When and Where to Watch

Return to the Jurassic is available to watch on Lionsgate Play. It was released on March 26, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

Return to the Jurassic takes you back to the Jurassic ruins and dinosaurs. The plot involves a secret biotech company that makes use of advanced genetic engineering and has started experiments on a remote island, which was once linked to the original park. It sends a group to that island in search of a cancer-curing plant, Fire Hell Manlotus. Amidst their mission, the engines fail and the ship crashes. However, a few of them survived, including a palaeontologist, a scientist and a teenager who travels to the island after getting a distress signal. They discover that the place is still surrounded by the dinosaurs, and the mission becomes far more dangerous.

Cast and Crew

Return to the Jurassic has been written and directed by Li Fei. Edward Gu, Yang Xue, and Michael Mao are the actors who have played important characters. Under the banner of Kunming Huafei Film, it has been produced by Li Fei and Huang Han.

Reception

Return to the Jurassic has mixed views from critics and the audience, with an IMDb rating of 4.1 out of 10.