Vivo could be preparing to launch a new T series smartphone in India, as fresh leaks reveal details about the Vivo T5 Pro. The leaks point to an upcoming launch timeline and hint at its expected price range, while also suggesting upgrades in key areas. The handset is tipped to offer a larger battery, a higher refresh rate display, and improved overall performance. It is expected to succeed the Vivo T4 Pro, which debuted in the country last year.

Vivo T5 Pro Leak Hints at Bigger Battery, Upgraded Display

A new report by Smartprix, citing tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), suggests that the Vivo T5 Pro may launch in India by mid-April. The timing is said to position the handset for the upcoming spring upgrade cycle, where brands typically introduce new mid-range contenders.

The report adds that the Vivo T5 Pro could be priced just above Rs. 30,000 in India, likely staying under Rs. 35,000. This would place it in direct competition with models like the Nothing Phone 4a in the same segment.

The handset is expected to arrive in Glacier Blue and Cosmic Black colour options. The Vivo T5 Pro may sport a 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. It is also tipped to run on Android 16-based OriginOS 6 out of the box.

For photography, the Vivo T5 Pro may include a 50-megapixel primary rear camera using the Sony IMX882 sensor. It is expected to support 4K video recording as well. The handset is said to pack a 9,020mAh battery paired with 90W wired fast charging. It is said to reportedly meet IP68 and IP69+ ratings, which would protect against dust, water exposure, and high-pressure sprays.

Notably, the Vivo T4 Pro, launched in India in August 2025, was priced between Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 32,000. It comes with a 6.77-inch 120Hz full-HD+ quad-curved AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It houses a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. The handset also carries a 16,470 sq mm 10-layer VC cooling system for heat dissipation. It is claimed to meet IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance ratings.