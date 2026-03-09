Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google’s New Benchmark Will Rank the Best AI Models to Build Android Apps

Google’s New Benchmark Will Rank the Best AI Models to Build Android Apps

Android Bench will act as a leaderboard to rank the AI models that perform the best when developing an Android app.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 9 March 2026 14:02 IST
Google’s New Benchmark Will Rank the Best AI Models to Build Android Apps

Photo Credit: Android

Android Bench’s methodology, dataset, and tests are publicly available on GitHub

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Gemini 3.1 Pro currently ranks on top of the leaderboard
  • Android Bench focuses on common Android development areas
  • Google said the methodology was validated by several LLM makers
Advertisement

Google introduced a new benchmark last week that evaluates artificial intelligence (AI) models based on their proficiency in developing Android apps. Dubbed Android Bench, the platform also ranks the models that perform the best in the tests, to help the developer community pick the right AI tools when building new apps and experiences for Android. The Mountain View-based tech giant said that the curated set of tests and evaluation system was validated by several AI model developers. Additionally, the methodology, dataset, and tests have also been made publicly available.

Google Develops Android Bench

In a post on the Android Developers Blog, the company announced the release of Android Bench. It is described as the operating system's official leaderboard of large language models (LLMs) for Android development. Google says the benchmark was developed to provide developers of AI models with “a clear, reliable baseline for what high-quality Android development looks like.”

The benchmark is said to be created using a set of tasks around a range of common Android development areas, such as networking on wearables and migrating to the latest version of Jetpack Compose. These tasks were sourced from public GitHub Android repositories, the post added. The company said the tasks were validated via several LLM makers.

The initial version of Android Bench only focuses on model performance and does not include agentic capabilities or tool use. Additionally, the methodology, dataset, and test harness are publicly available on GitHub. To avoid data contamination (where the answers to the questions are added to an AI model's training process), the tasks are said to focus on reasoning instead of memorisation or guessing.

Currently, Gemini 3.1 Pro ranks on top of the Android Bench leaderboard, followed by Claude Opus 4.6, GPT-5.2-Codex, Opus 4.5, and Gemini 3 Pro, respectively. The tech giant says that all of the listed AI models can be tried out by developers by using API keys in the latest stable version of Android Studio.

Google says it will continue to improve the methodology to preserve the integrity of the dataset and is also planning to make improvements for future releases of the benchmark. The next iteration of the Android Bench will see increased quantity and complexity of tasks.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Android Bench, Android, AI models, LLM, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
iPhone Fold Design Spotted in Leaked CAD Renders Months Ahead of Anticipated Launch Event

Related Stories

Google’s New Benchmark Will Rank the Best AI Models to Build Android Apps
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco C85x 5G Key Features Revealed a Day Ahead of Launch in India
  2. OnePlus 15T Official Images Confirm 'Squircle' Camera, Two Colourways
  3. Apple's OLED Touchscreen MacBook Could Debut as 'MacBook Ultra'
  4. Oppo Find N6 With AI Pen Support Set for March 17 Launch
  5. Vivo V70 FE Arrives With a 7,000mAh Battery: See Price, Specifications
  6. Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Max to Launch on This Date
  7. Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G India Launch Set for March 17: Features
  8. Samsung Could Let Users Vibe Code Apps and Interface in Future Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco C85x 5G Key Specifications, Features Revealed a Day Ahead of Launch in India
  2. Rooster Now Available for Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About its Plot, Cast, and More
  3. Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Watch Ravi Teja’s Romantic Drama Online?
  4. Ghost Elephants Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Biographical Film Online
  5. Samsung Reportedly ‘Looking Into’ Adding Vibe Coding Tools in Future Galaxy Smartphones
  6. Vivo V70 FE Launched With 7,000mAh Battery, 200-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications
  7. Poco X8 Pro Series Launch Date Announced; Poco X8 Pro Max Expected to Debut Alongside Poco X8 Pro
  8. Vivo X300s Launch Teased Along With Display Features and Camera Configuration
  9. Google Pixel 11 Pro XL Case Listing Hints at Possible Design Changes to Camera Module
  10. SanDisk Extreme Fit USB Type-C Flash Drive Launched in India With Up to 1TB Storage: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »