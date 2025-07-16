Technology News
Sakamoto Days Season 1 Part 2 is all set to premiere on Netflix from July 14, 2025. After his retirement, Tara Sakamoto is all set to balance his family.

Updated: 16 July 2025 13:25 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

Sakamoto Days Part 2 is all set to release on Netflix

  • Sakamoto Days Season 1 Part 2 streams on Netflix with 11 new episodes
  • Taro Sakamoto is back in action, trying to balance his past life and fami
  • Adding a new cast and humor to the storyline and action will surely keep
Sakamoto Days Season 1 Part 2 is all set to release on Netflix. Anime enthusiasts can be pumped up as the new favourite anime series quickly becomes everyone's favourite. Masaka Watanabe directs it. This anime is adapted from a Japanese manga by Yuto Suzuki. The anime debuted earlier this year and has captivated the audience with the unique storyline of action and comedy. Sakamoto Days explores the theme of redemption and the struggle to escape the past.

When and where should you watch Sakamoto Days Season 1 Part 2?

After its debut, Sakamoto Days Season 1 Part 2 has captivated the audience. It is now available in India, streaming on Netflix from July 14 with new episodes every week.

Cast and Crew of Sakamoto Days Season 1 Part 2

The English cast now includes Jacob Bertrand(Cobra Kai) as Gaku, a powerful assassin from Sakamoto's distorted past. The return cast includes Matthew Mercer as Tako Sakamoto, Dallas Liu as Shin Akura, Rosalia Chilang as Lu Shaotang, Vinnie Hacker as X (Slur), Sung WonCho, Aleks Le and Xolo Mariduena as the additional cast.

The Storyline

Sakamoto Days is the story of Taro Sakamoto, a retired hitman, who splurges back into the world of assassins to protect his family. He also hides his skill while owning a store and looking like an ordinary being. The series portrays the theme of love and the lengths individuals can go to save them from harm. Sakamoto fights to maintain an everyday life, and viewers can expect a storyline that balances humor and action. Tara Sakamoto's calm is disturbed due to his past incidents, so protecting his family is his mission. The anime covers Sakamoto's life journey with moments of growth and introspection.

Reception

Sakamoto Days Part 2 is all set to release on Netflix today. i.e., July 14. In this fresh storyline, you can watch Tara Sakamoto trying to balance his calm and protect his family.

 

Further reading: Sakamoto Days, Netflix, Humor, Comedy, Action, Anime, Entertainment News

Further reading: Sakamoto Days, Netflix, Humor, Comedy, Action, Anime, Entertainment News
Grok for Government Announced as Elon Musk’s xAI Wins $200 Million US Defense Department Contract
Samsung Galaxy F36 5G Confirmed to Launch in India This Week; Rear Design Teased
