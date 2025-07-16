Sakamoto Days Season 1 Part 2 is all set to release on Netflix. Anime enthusiasts can be pumped up as the new favourite anime series quickly becomes everyone's favourite. Masaka Watanabe directs it. This anime is adapted from a Japanese manga by Yuto Suzuki. The anime debuted earlier this year and has captivated the audience with the unique storyline of action and comedy. Sakamoto Days explores the theme of redemption and the struggle to escape the past.

When and where should you watch Sakamoto Days Season 1 Part 2?

After its debut, Sakamoto Days Season 1 Part 2 has captivated the audience. It is now available in India, streaming on Netflix from July 14 with new episodes every week.

Cast and Crew of Sakamoto Days Season 1 Part 2

The English cast now includes Jacob Bertrand(Cobra Kai) as Gaku, a powerful assassin from Sakamoto's distorted past. The return cast includes Matthew Mercer as Tako Sakamoto, Dallas Liu as Shin Akura, Rosalia Chilang as Lu Shaotang, Vinnie Hacker as X (Slur), Sung WonCho, Aleks Le and Xolo Mariduena as the additional cast.

The Storyline

Sakamoto Days is the story of Taro Sakamoto, a retired hitman, who splurges back into the world of assassins to protect his family. He also hides his skill while owning a store and looking like an ordinary being. The series portrays the theme of love and the lengths individuals can go to save them from harm. Sakamoto fights to maintain an everyday life, and viewers can expect a storyline that balances humor and action. Tara Sakamoto's calm is disturbed due to his past incidents, so protecting his family is his mission. The anime covers Sakamoto's life journey with moments of growth and introspection.

Reception

