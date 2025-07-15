Samsung Galaxy F36 5G is set to launch in India this week. The South Korean brand, through its social media handle, announced the launch date of the new F series phone on Tuesday. It will go on sale via Flipkart. The Galaxy F36 5G is teased to ship with several artificial intelligence (AI) features. It is rumoured to run on the in-house Exynos 1380 chipset. The handset is likely to arrive as a successor to the Galaxy F34 5G.

The launch of Galaxy F36 5G will take place on July 19 at 12pm. The teaser calls the device a ‘Flex Hi-FAI' smartphone, hinting at advanced AI-powered features. It is shown in red and purple colour options with a leather finish on the rear panel. It features a vertically aligned triple rear camera unit, and this design closely resembles the Galaxy M36 5G.

Samsung's Galaxy F36 5G will be up for purchase via Flipkart in the country. The e-commerce website has created a dedicated landing page teasing the new device. It is confirmed to come with features like Edit Suggestions, Image Clipper, and Object Eraser.

Past leaks claimed that the Galaxy F36 5G will be equipped with an Exynos 1380 chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM. It is said to run on Android 15 with One UI 7 on top. It is expected to feature a 6.7-inch display with 1,080x2,340 pixels resolution and a 450ppi pixel density.

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G Price, Specifications

The Galaxy F36 5G is expected to debut as a successor to the Galaxy F34 5G, which was launched in India in August 2023 for a starting price of Rs. 18,999.

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G has a 6.46-inch full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 1280 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. A triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel front camera and, 6,000mAh battery are the other key highlights of the phone.