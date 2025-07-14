Oru Yemanin Kadhal Kadhai Now Streaming on Aha Tamil: What You Need to Know

Oru Yemanin Kadhal Kadhai is a Tamil comedy drama movie that is set to debut soon on your digital screens. Directed by B.C. Noufal, this movie follows a young man, Lallu, who is a carefree man, but his family is after getting him married. However, he does not find a spark until he finds a missing person's photo that he feels connected with. With a group of close friends, he then begins the journey of finding the girl. Will he succeed? The movie is packed with comedy sequences and is a complete family entertainer.

When and Where to Watch Oru Yemanin Kadhal Kadhai

The movie is now streaming on AhaTamil. Viewers will need a subscription to watch this comedy drama.

Official Trailer and Plot of Oru Yemanin Kadhal Kadhai

The movie follows Lallu, portrayed by Dulquer Salmaan, a young free-spirited man who enjoys his life with a group of close friends. His family is behind him, specifically the elder brother, to get married, however, he does not find the connection. One day, while sitting around with his friends, he finds a picture of a missing woman, and instantly, he feels the spark. Thats when the quest begins to find her. Lallu, accompanied with his friends, seeks out on an adventure to find this lost person. Will he find his love?

Cast and Crew of Oru Yemanin Kadhal Kadhai

Written by Bibin George and Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Oru Yemanin Kadhal Kadhai stars Dulquer Salmaan, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Soubin Shahir, Salim Kumar, Nikhila Vimal, Ranji Panicker, and more. The movie has been directed by B.C. Noufal, while the producer is Anto Joseph. The music composition has been crafted by Nadirsha and the cinematography is done by P. Sukumar.

Reception of Oru Yemanin Kadhal Kadhai

Oru Yemanin Kadhal Kadhai was released on April 25th, 2019, where it opened to mixed responses from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 5.1/10.

