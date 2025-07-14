Technology News
English Edition

Oru Yemanin Kadhal Kadhai Now Streaming on Aha Tamil: What You Need to Know

This Dulquer Salmaan starrer is a Tamil comedy drama that follows Lallu, a free-spirited man, who refuses to marry before falling in love with someone.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 July 2025 22:11 IST
Oru Yemanin Kadhal Kadhai Now Streaming on Aha Tamil: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: AhaTamil

The movie will start streaming from July 11th, 2025, on AhaTamil

Highlights
  • Oru Yemanin Kadhal Kadhai is a Tamil comedy drama movie
  • Plot follows a young man searching for a missing woman after falling in l
  • Streaming starts from July 11th, 2025, on AhaTamil
Advertisement

Oru Yemanin Kadhal Kadhai is a Tamil comedy drama movie that is set to debut soon on your digital screens. Directed by B.C. Noufal, this movie follows a young man, Lallu, who is a carefree man, but his family is after getting him married. However, he does not find a spark until he finds a missing person's photo that he feels connected with. With a group of close friends, he then begins the journey of finding the girl. Will he succeed? The movie is packed with comedy sequences and is a complete family entertainer. 

When and Where to Watch Oru Yemanin Kadhal Kadhai 

The movie is now streaming on AhaTamil. Viewers will need a subscription to watch this comedy drama. 

Official Trailer and Plot of Oru Yemanin Kadhal Kadhai 

The movie follows Lallu, portrayed by Dulquer Salmaan, a young free-spirited man who enjoys his life with a group of close friends. His family is behind him, specifically the elder brother, to get married, however, he does not find the connection. One day, while sitting around with his friends, he finds a picture of a missing woman, and instantly, he feels the spark. Thats when the quest begins to find her. Lallu, accompanied with his friends, seeks out on an adventure to find this lost person. Will he find his love? 

Cast and Crew of Oru Yemanin Kadhal Kadhai 

Written by Bibin George and Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Oru Yemanin Kadhal Kadhai stars Dulquer Salmaan, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Soubin Shahir, Salim Kumar, Nikhila Vimal, Ranji Panicker, and more. The movie has been directed by B.C. Noufal, while the producer is Anto Joseph. The music composition has been crafted by Nadirsha and the cinematography is done by P. Sukumar. 

Reception of Oru Yemanin Kadhal Kadhai 

Oru Yemanin Kadhal Kadhai was released on April 25th, 2019, where it opened to mixed responses from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 5.1/10. 
 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OTT, OTTrelease, Tamil, Drama, Comedy, AhaTamil
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Apple Appoints Indian-Origin Sabih Khan as New COO; Jeff Williams Shifts Focus to Apple Watch
Dreame F10 Robot Vacuum Cleaner Launched in India With 300 Minutes of Run Time: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Oru Yemanin Kadhal Kadhai Now Streaming on Aha Tamil: What You Need to Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  3. OnePlus Buds 4 Review: The New Standard for Value ANC Earbuds
  4. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  5. Vivo Y400 Key Specifications Confirmed; to Launch on This Date
  6. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Xiaomi 16 Ultra Teased; Could Launch Earlier Than Expected
  8. iPhone 17 Pro Series Tipped to Come With These Three Camera Upgrades
#Latest Stories
  1. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  2. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  3. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
  4. iPhone 16e Price in India Discounted on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Others: Check Offer
  5. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Design Teased Ahead of Launch; Pre-Reservations Begin
  6. OnePlus Open Gets New OxygenOS 15 Update in India With New Features and Latest Security Patch
  7. Vivo Y31 5G Budget Smartphone Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  8. Tencent’s Hunyuan Team Releases Open-Source Hunyuan3D World Model 1.0, Can Generate Explorable 3D Worlds
  9. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Non-Stop Hero Recharge Plans Now Available in Mumbai, Maharashtra & Goa Circles: Benefits
  10. Vivo Y400 Launch Date Teased; to Feature 6,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »