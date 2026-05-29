On the Roam Season 2 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Jason Momoa’s Docuseries?

Created and hosted by Jason Momoa, On the Roam Season 2 is an adventure-filled docuseries exploring art, craftsmanship and cultural traditions from different parts of the world.
Photo Credit: JioHostar
On the Roam is an adventure-filled series. It is a docuseries that follows Jason Momoa as he travels to different places around the world. There, he explores art, praises craftsmanship, and builds connections. Season 2 of On the Roam is a six-episode journey that allows him to connect with people and discover everything about each location, from creativity to craftsmanship. The series features various artisans and builders and later shifts its focus to history and trades.
On the Roam will be available on HBO Max starting May 14, 2026. New episodes will be released every Thursday. The season finale is scheduled for June 18, 2026.
On the Roam is a docuseries that follows Jason Momoa while travelling the world. He explores many people who put their manoeuvres with great vision and artistic talent. He is driven by his passion for preservation, music and counter culture. Also, he gets into the world of motorcycle building, making instruments, and vintage-style crafts. He unleashes his hands-on journey and provides stories that are inspiring and determined. Some people welcome him and tell him many facts about what they do and how they do it.
Jason Momoa is the executive producer, co-director and writer. Pride of Gypsies is his banner under which it has been produced. Brian Andrew Mendoza is the lead cinematographer and co-director. Peris Herbert-Taylor is the co-director and writer. Kyle Wheeler is also the executive producer of On the Roam.
On the Roam is a really different piece of entertainment with a lot of information about the artisans, craftsmanship and traders from the overall world. It has an IMDb rating on an average of 6.7 out of 10.
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